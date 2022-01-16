iTunes ranking in Spain: top 10 of the most watched movies today Saturday, January 15

Dont waste your time! Instead of looking and looking for what to see, take advantage of the resources offered by this platform of streaming for access the best movies in Spain. Just hit the play and enjoy!

We refer to the list of iTunes with its best titles, where a classification is made according to who is watching what at this precise moment. Read on for all the details.

one. Eternals

Millions of years ago, the cosmic beings known as the Celestials began genetically experimenting on humans. His intention was to create super-powered individuals who would do nothing but good, but something went wrong and the Deviants appeared, destroying and creating chaos in their wake. Both races have faced each other in an eternal power struggle throughout history. In the midst of this war, Ikaris and Sersi will try to live their own love story.

two. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom symbiote are still trying to figure out how to live together when an inmate on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

3. dunes

The son of a noble family tries to avenge his father’s death while also saving a spice-rich planet he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

Four. Charm

“Encanto” tells the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family that lives in a magical house in a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia hidden in an “Encanto”. The magic of Charm has blessed each child in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal. Everyone except Mirabel, who wants to be as special as the rest of her family. But when the magic surrounding the Enchantment is in jeopardy, Mirabel decides that she, the only Madrigal without any unique gifts, may be her exceptional family’s only hope.

5. the suicide squad

A group of super villains find themselves locked up in Belle Reve, a high-security prison with the highest death rate in the United States. To get out of there they will do anything, including joining the group Task Force X, dedicated to carrying out suicide missions under the orders of Amanda Waller. Heavily armed they are sent to the island of Corto Maltese, a jungle full of enemies.

6. Worth

Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton), a powerful Washington DC lawyer who receives “Special Master” recognition from the 9/11 Foundation, is dedicated to fighting cynicism, bureaucracy and politics related to the administration of public funds. His battle leads him to discover the true meaning of life. Based on real events.

7. blood issue

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims he didn’t commit. Away from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

8. the survivor

A year and a half after the fall of civilization due to a virus outbreak, a former FBI agent is forced to protect a young woman, who is immune to the disease, from a dangerous gang that is after her led by a psychopath who he thinks he’s going to use her to save the world.

9. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The paw patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure Town and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and the heroic pups set off to meet this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the clever dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fight to save the citizens of Adventure Town.

10. The ghosts of my ex girlfriends

Connor Mead (Matthew McConaughey) is a famous single photographer, lover of freedom and independence, who is haunted by the ghost of a girlfriend from the past at the wedding of his younger brother.

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that iTunes offers you?

There are more and more visualizations on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises that iTunes has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.