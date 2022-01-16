iTunes ranking in Argentina: top 10 of the most watched movies today Saturday, January 15

Get the juice out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it in the search for the best movies, use the tools that this platform gives you streaming.

These are the 10 most searched movies in Argentina:

one. no time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. Williams method

Biopic about Richard Williams, a father beyond despair who helped raise two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Richard had a very clear vision of his daughters’ future, and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the Olympus of sports, turning them into legendary icons.

3. cop shop

On the run from a deadly killer, a cunning con artist hatches a plan to hide inside a small-town police station. However, when the hit man shows up at the police station, an unsuspecting rookie cop finds himself caught in the crosshairs.

Four. the green knight

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), the brash and headstrong nephew of King Arthur, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic with emerald skin.

5. Ice Road

A remote diamond mine has collapsed, trapping a group of miners in a remote and frozen region of Canada. As part of a team hired to rescue them, a seasoned ice plow driver undertakes an impossible rescue, battling an icy road, thawing waters and a threat he doesn’t see coming.

6. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom symbiote are still trying to figure out how to live together when an inmate on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

7. one-shot

An elite squad of Navy SEALs, on a covert mission to transport a prisoner out of a CIA island prison, are trapped when insurgents attack while trying to rescue the same prisoner.

8. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down bad guys, and being in high school with the one he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her by staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things take a turn for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while uncovering new clues about his past.

9. blood issue

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims he didn’t commit. Away from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

10. Fast & Furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and their son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team reunites to stop a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

