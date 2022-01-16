IT WAS NOT FOR NEDVED: Paulo Dybala explained the reason behind his controversial gesture after scoring against Udinese

In the midst of the mess that exists regarding his renewal with Juventus, paulo dybala he scored a goal against Udinese. The Argentine did not make his usual sign (mask) and did not celebrate with effusiveness. In a detail that has generated much controversy in Italy, The jewel He directed his gaze towards the area of ​​the boxes, where, curiously, directors such as Pavel Nedved were sitting.

As the cameras of the international broadcast focused on the legend of the Czech Republic, thousands of people assumed that it was a gesture against The Czech Lion and the rest of the leaders. Something like ‘You have stopped the contractual extension, well here we are’.

SPICY! Paulo Dybala 🇦🇷 scored Juventus 1-0 and immediately looked defiant? to the site where Nedved, the vice president of the Vecchia Signora, was. 🇮🇹 #SerieAxESPN pic.twitter.com/7Akgw4VQRK – ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) January 15, 2022

Be that as it may, the captain of the old lady deny this version. According to what he said in interviews for DAZN Y Sky Sports, it was not a dedication to the high command, but he was looking for a friend who invited him to the stadium. Perhaps many do not believe him, but that was an explanation.

DYBALA AND THE EXPLANATION OF HIS GESTURE

“I had invited a friend and couldn’t find him. There were a lot of people. I looked for it in the stands and I couldn’t find it. If you have to believe me? I don’t know, that’s up to you. But lately a lot of news has come out and a lot of things have happened that I prefer not to talk about”.

It seemed that the OK of the renewal was final. However, according to Fabrizio Romano’s report, Juve paused the signing. The talks could resume in February or March. Dybala maintains that he has nothing to prove.

“Society has decided that it be discussed between February and March. I have nothing to prove to anyone. I’m at the coach’s disposal and I’m waiting”.

Dybala on his future: “Many things have happened… I prefer not to talk about it.” Juventus had a verbal agreement to extend Dybala’s contract since October, then they asked for time before signing the new deal. He’s not happy. ⚪️ #Dybala He’s currently out of contract in June. pic.twitter.com/3umIkjsWlo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2022

Undefeated data. Paulo Dybala has recorded 10 goals and 4 assists in 21 games played this season with Juventus. Referrer.

Did you know…? Paulo Dybala has 110 goals and 44 assists in 275 official matches with Juventus. In addition, he has won 12 titles, being multi-champion of everything domestic.