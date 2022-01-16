“It seems that the algorithm has prevailed over creativity on some platforms”

Related news

Starzplay is premiere. The streaming platform launches into national production with Express after having been the home in Spain of series as acclaimed as normal people, The Great Y Ramy. The one chosen to open fire is the new series by Iván Escobar after closing the story of Zulema and Maca in eye to eye and its sequel, The oasis. The scriptwriter, a history of Spanish fiction with series such as Paco’s men, Boat Y The Serranos on his resume, he meets Maggie Civantos in a thriller set in a future that is less distant than we would like.

Express is the story of a criminal psychologist and her family after being the victim of an express kidnapping, a terrifying form of extortion that is spreading across the world, often ending in violent murder. Now Bárbara works as a negotiator in cases similar to hers and her main objective is to understand why she became the victim and discover the people who broke up her life and her family.

SERIES & MÁS attended the filming of the new series by The Mediapro Studio in May (Come on Juan, The Boarding School: The Summits), where we talked to the showrunner from Express. Escobar told us about the origins of his new series, fear as the most powerful force in the world, fears about the new direction that society is taking after the pandemic or his latest series obsession.





What is the origin of Express?

It’s not even a plot or a series synopsis. It was a kind of reflection on life. What interested me about the concept of Express is talking about what worries me. The world we’ve gotten ourselves into and the speed at which we’re all going. Everything goes at full speed: marriages, divorces, sex… Today everything is express. I wonder where the time goes that supposedly goes all that time we earn. And it is simply a kind of recycling that we do not recover. It’s all linked. After the pandemic, we are further separating social classes, economic classes… Very dramatic situations are being created. People don’t have a ticket at home to enter a bank, but they do have a car, a trunk, loud music and an avenue like in Mexico to hold for an hour for several hours to ask for a ransom and make the route of the cashiers. It is a crime that is expected to spread beyond Latin America and reach Europe.

When does the project start?

It was born before the pandemic, but we developed it during the quarantine. We had the opportunity to include some reflections on the pandemic in the series itself. I think it’s no use creating narrative bubbles. One of our protagonists, Mrs. Ortega, the CEO of the insurer Central Risk, talks about how social classes are separating us even more. We play a post-pandemic future.

What gives you the concept of fear as writers?

There is a kind of monologue that Vicente Romer does about fear. We believe that the big companies in the world are Amazon, Google or Netflix. It is not true. The biggest company in the world is fear. It is what makes us live in urbanizations with barbed wire, we give phones to our children when they go out, we fear that they are going to occupy our second homes in Torrevieja… The DNA of each newscast is fear: of the immigrant, of the other… Fear makes us Let’s get insurance and live locked up in our homes. If we had to define this century, it would be the century of fear.

Maggie Civantos is a criminal psychologist on ‘Express’.



There is a very interesting narrative that the Anglo-Saxons call eat the rich (Eat the rich), which has been very present in fiction in recent years, with parasites as the best example.

I think it will go further. Just as literature and painting were sometimes reflections of what was happening then, we forget what the patrons stood for. I believe that the series cannot live apart from what surrounds us. That kind of gap that portrays parasites, with that subtlety and those twists, with that almost sensitive reflection on the smell. I still remember that sequence. I think that as creatives we cannot and do not want to live apart from that. We are all wounded (by a love, a death, an absence) and that’s about it. I wanted to tell it from another place. If you count the drama from the drama it may be redundant.

In back of Express You are two very different writers. How is the creative relationship with Antonio Sánchez?

There is a phrase from Azcona, the best screenwriter that has ever existed in the history of Spain. when i was talking about the little apartment Y The executioner He said he was trying to tell the saddest story in the funniest way. I think it’s a personal way of telling that story. Antonio brings just that. It’s a look that never leads you into wacky comedy, but offers you another point of view.

Have you considered that Express can give viewers ideas?

Many times crimes occur that we are not aware of. The police told us that now the crime of virtual kidnapping of companies was very common. The SER chain in Spain, an oil company in the United States… It’s not that we want to give ideas, it’s that it’s already happening. We bring it to the series we play with this post-pandemic world in which there is a great difference in classes. Those of us who have been able to travel through Latin America know that the risk is real and is felt on every street. I’m not going to be messianic, but the terrible thing is the democratization of fear. The fear of jihadism was far away, until we experienced the Barcelona attack. It could happen to anyone. The drama of this type of crime is that it can happen to anyone.

The ‘Express’ anti-kidnapping unit.



How do you think a series like this can sit in Latin America?

We do not link this with Latin America. I don’t think it’s a series about kidnappings, but about the four or five worst hours in the life of a policewoman named Bárbara Vázquez who was put in a trunk and realized that everyone failed her. It’s a story about forgiveness and trauma, not kidnapping.

How has the creative process been with Starzplay?

I’m honest. We have met two people, Peter Tortorici and Mireia Costa. Peter is to meet you and look at your resume. He has worked with people like David E. Kelley. He chatters a little Spanish and when we talk to him about the series, we talk about characters, plot and conflicts. Many times you talk to executive producers from other platforms and what they want to discuss are budgets, potential audiences, sales around the world… Peter focuses on the narrative. It seems that the algorithm has prevailed over creativity on some platforms and the feeling I have is that in Starzplay there are two people on the other side, not an algorithm.

Have you handled any reference to shape Express?

Both Antonio and I are in love with Mare of Easttown. We’re on episode 5 and we’d love to have some kind of convergence between Express and that character that Kate Winslet plays. She is a character who, despite headbutting through life, going to therapy, having lost a son… introduces comedy with the character of the mother. They are almost sitcom elements, although the sustenance is from a drama. Without fear of giving references, we would love to be a little like this series.

How does geographical relocation affect you as a screenwriter?

We believe that fear is something universal. We have not tried to make an American series. There is a team that fights this type of crime that must be solved in a few hours and that depends a lot on a call. We have a blind woman who has developed senses to capture everything. A drone pilot. We have not given up being Spanish at all. We are not trying to imitate an American series. We think so Express a Spanish spectator does not like it, it will not like it abroad either. That’s why I think we constantly appeal to the universality of feelings.

In The innocent for example, Spain was not detected.

I do not agree with the style of The Innocent. I prefer that Madrid be identified, that there be Spanish music… but they are creative decisions. When I create the series I don’t think about how it’s going to travel, I’m going to relocate it and I’m going to call my character Mat. My characters are called Bárbara, Roldán… I haven’t even included ten handsome characters to attract more audiences. We try to be faithful to our identity, as we already did in eye to eye with a prison that could seem American but was inhabited by a gypsy, a Cuban… We wanted to Spanishize it and believe it even if we took licenses.

The first chapter of ‘Express’ is now available on Starzplay. Every Sunday a new episode will be released.

