Infinito has its premiere in home format

GUADALAJARA, Jal., January 16, 2022.- As part of the home format releases, the film Infinito stands out, which skipped its premiere in theaters and to date, the film is one of the most viewed in the Paramount+ platform.

The production directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Mark Wahlberg comes to DVD and Bluray formats in Latin America, a film full of action and of the science fiction genre, which delves into the concept of reincarnation through spectacular images and nuanced characters that they must use memories and abilities from past lives to secure the future.

Alongside Wahlberg, the Infinite cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, with Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien.

The film is based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers, by D. Eric Maikranz, and where he will meet Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), who is haunted every day by skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited. .

Self-medicating and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought out by a secret group calling themselves The Infinites, who reveal to him that his memories may be real, but they are from multiple past lives.

The Infinites take Evan to their extraordinary world, where a gifted few have the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries.

With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with them to unlock the answers that inhabit his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to wipe out all life to stop what is happening. which he sees as the cursed and endless cycle of reincarnation.

As is tradition in home formats in Infinito, its additional features on Blu-ray and DVD, highlight the sections: They call themselves Infinitos, The Kinetic Action of Infinity, Anatomy of a scene, Police station and forest and Infinite Time.