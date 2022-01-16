If you’re working class, getting to Hollywood is a feat.

The winner of the Golden Globe for ‘Succession’ has a reputation for (ridiculously) hard work, a characteristic trait of those who make their way without contacts or privileges

Jeremy Strong Is the man of the moment. And not only because ‘Succession’, the series in which he stars, is the program that everyone talks about. Not even because he has just won the Golden Globe which, together with the Emmy he received in 2020, crowns him as one of the most applauded actors on current television. But because, after years of public opinion lauding those actors who used the method – that is, impregnating themselves with a role until literally leaving their skin in it –, it seems that the intensity with which Strong has followed the method to the letter has made the public begin to repudiate these stars capable of everything.

The controversy was initiated by the journalist Michael Schulman, who spent six months following the actor through three different countries, to write a report for the prestigious magazine ‘The New Yorker’. In the article, which contrasts what he observed through interviews with people from his closest environment, Strong was drawn as a heavy, intense person, anxious for approval, in constant search of personal improvement., and a long etcetera that, in short, defined him as the archetype of more, more, more, to the point that his efforts to be the best were totally ridiculous and maddening.

The ‘aspirationalist’

Among the barrage of debates about whether the method was dead, the editor Elizabeth Spiers published in ‘The New York Times’ a letter in defense of the actor who plays Kendall Roy. In her letter, she empathized with Strong who, like her, is of working-class origin. In particular, she emphasized that Schulman accused him of being an “aspirationalist”, an adjective that she had “heard so many times” and that always came from upper-class people, who did not understand that exerting themselves to ridiculous extremes was the only way that people from humbler families to get something in the hyper-competitive capitalist society.

Barely a fifth of the big names in the film industry come from the working class.

Thus, Spiers opened another melon: the classism that not only surrounded the article in ‘The New Yorker’, but the world of acting. According to film critic and academic Emanuel Levy, Half of the actors in Hollywood come from the upper-middle class., while barely a fifth of the big names in the industry have their origins in working-class America.

Even so, as the journalist Juan Sanguino recalls in ‘Vanity Fair’, “half of the actors in Hollywood are proud to tell how they slept in a car before succeeding in the cinema”, in part, to continue with the narrative of the dream American, where everything is possible with effort. Although the reality is different.

The working-class origin of Claire Foy, the Elizabeth II of ‘The Crown’, was pointed out as an ‘offense’ to the queen

As ‘The Guardian’ adds, this gap is even more exaggerated in the United Kingdom: Only 7% of Britons go to private schools, yet 44% of the most sought-after actors have their origins there. It is worth remembering the infamous controversy involving Claire Foy, who played Elizabeth II in ‘The Crown’, and whose working-class origins were pointed out in some media circles as an offense against the institution and the figure of the monarch.

neither time nor space

Foy, in an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’, made reference to this social gap in the acting world, using very similar terms to Spiers, assuring that dedicating yourself to the world of art, when you don’t have the support of a wealthy family, is practically utopian: “If you’re working non-stop you don’t have that time or space, so it ends up being the wealthy people who have the time and space to sit and be contemplative.”

Like Foy and Strong, James McAvoy also joins the roster of stars from humble backgrounds. He had to pay acting classes working in a bakery, dedicating his life from sunrise to sunset to study and work to pay for those studies. In later interviews, he described these years as “terrifying.” Too Jennifer Lawrence, protagonist of the Netflix hit ‘Don’t look up’, who was born into a family of farmers in Kentucky (USA) and, although he moved to New York young to start his film career, “between paper and paper he returned home to work “with his mother, he has told several times.

James McAvoy worked in a bakery to pay for his studies, Jennifer Lawrence lent a hand on the farm and Sarah Jessica Parker’s house had the electricity cut off

the star ofand ‘And just like that…’, Sarah Jessica Parker, too. Despite being famous for its close relationship with fashion and great designers, its origins are far from this opulent present. The daughter of a family with eight children, she remembers Christmases in the dark because they couldn’t pay for electricity. Even, he adds, he was trained in the arts in free courses at public institutions. However, she is “grateful” for that experience, and says she “wouldn’t change it for anything.” In fact, he has often perpetuated ‘rags to riches’, the Anglo-Saxon cliché that Foy describes as the narrative interest in “people who acquire money and improve their social position.” That is, that romanticization of overcoming poverty.

the race factor

Of course, the situation worsens when there is a racial factor: Selena Gomez, The daughter of a teenage mother of Mexican descent, she constantly remembers how lucky she was to be discovered when she was young. “It terrifies me to think what would have become of me if I had stayed in Texas,” he confessed. The same as the Oscar Viola Davis, born in the most enormous poverty, who experienced police racism since she was little: “I was arrested in a civil rights demonstration with my mother when I was only two years old,” she said in an interview. Like Strong, she spent her entire youth being intense and ‘aspirational’, recalling never resting, signing up for whatever public theater she could get her hands on. Not a minute of peace for a childhood as a working class actor.