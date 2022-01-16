“I find it hard to get out of bed”

Selena Gomez has opened up about how she gets through the days when her mental health isn’t the most optimal. He has done it wisely by giving a couple of tips aimed at taking care of the mind. Speaking through the Instagram of ‘Wondermind’ – a recent platform that he has launched aimed at helping those who struggle with a mental health problem – he has admitted that there are days when he even has a hard time getting out of bed. Responding to the question “how do you take care of your mind?”, the 29-year-old has replied:

“Sometimes I have a hard time doing it, to the point that there are days when I wake up and I have a hard time getting out of bed.”

It was precisely while reliving these somewhat more complex days when he added that “what really helps him when that happens, is to pick up the phone and call someone”. Later he explained that it is important to look back and find out why you feel this way. “I constantly try to find out why I feel this way and what causes it”, to then clarify “what helps me understand myself in these situations is to look back and analyze all the tools that I have learned to try to apply them in my routine”.

Likewise, physical exercise is another way through which the singer manages to get rid of harmful emotions: “I hate training, it doesn’t seem fun to me, but I’ve been doing boxing lately and I’ve realized that, in addition to getting a little frustrated , it allows me to release energy and makes me feel good”.

In the comments that followed while offering these words, many fans praised the honesty of the pop star. “I am very proud of you, now I know that I am not alone in this”, commented a follower, while another pointed out “I feel very identified, thank you for such useful tips, I hope to apply them more often.”

This is not the first time that the interpreter has opened up to her fans about her mental health. Last year, during an Instagram live with Miley Cyrus, She said that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Later, during a promotional video for ‘Wondermind’, she said, “I understand what it’s like to feel confused and not know where all the feelings and emotions that trap us come from… I live with bipolar disorder, although I no longer suffer from it. . I feel very happy and proud about the progress I have made.”

