I am | Asia, timeless inspiration – El Sol de Hermosillo

Marked eyeliner, bows with a center parting, flat platforms, kimono and satin dresses reminiscent of the famous “qipaos” show that the asian aesthetic sets trends through garments, makeup or hairstyles that look from Halle Berry to Ariana Grande or Rosalia.

From clothes, makeup or hairstyles millennials in Asian countries to cause a furor among public figures, catwalks and fashion stores, the continent is a recurrent and timeless inspiration that, under reverted garments or styles, becomes a stylistic vein that dictates trends.

Since they broke out in 2010 with designs only suitable for the most daring, the kimono They managed to open a gap in the day-to-day outfits. Since then, they have become a wardrobe essential that has managed to transcend the passing of the seasons and trends under different patterns, prints and fabrics.

Just a few weeks ago, the actress halle berry posed in a kimono designer Spanish Teresa Helbig, while Marta Ortega appeared on her father Amancio Ortega’s 80th birthday wearing a black robe-type kimono that, more than five years later, Zara continues to sell as if it were just another basic.

Its democratization is such that some firms are firmly committed to the garment, as is the case of the designer Isabel Gomila, who after years creating party clothes consolidated his firm dedicating it to carrying out unique kimono.

ASIA IN MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLES

On a lightened complexion with white bases, the shadows in red tones constituted the make-up regulation for the “maikos”, apprentices of the “geishas” in Japan. This type of shadows now replace the natural or totally black tones, which have taken over the makeup trends during the last decades.

Among those who use this make-up are from the Salvatore Ferragamo show to the model Emily Ratajowski, in addition to Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie or Angela Basset or Lucy Boynton, who are opting for shades of Asian-inspired red to go to red carpets ranging from the Grammys to the Golden Globes.

Although of contemporary inspiration and fixed among the protagonists of “anime” series and also among Koreans, the two high buns have established themselves as a hairstyle star they bet on from the singers Ariana Grande and Rosalía or Bad Gyal, who on several occasions opt for this hairstyle that divides the hair into two equal sections to hold it in two high buns.

“QIPAOS” AND “GETA” SANDALS

In motifs of flora and fauna on generally satin fabrics, the “qipaos”, one of the wrap dresses that constitute part of the chinese traditional dress, break ground among trends as one more dress. Fastened by brackets and of different lengths, this traditional dress Chinese seduces fashion prescribers.

From Gala González, who also launches in her firm “Amlul”, which are four different versions of this suit, to the quintessential “it gir” Alexa Chung bet on the “qipao”, which has also been added, in a version leather, Kim Kardashian.

With platform, square and finger tips, japanese sandals “geta” become a reference of inspiration for big firms and in shoes for everyday life, in a phenomenon that social networks baptized as “flaform” and that, in reality, takes from this ancient model of footwear, which was originally made with wooden soles.

Marni, Kenzo, Jacquemus or even Camper and Zara are some of the stores that are replicating this traditional Japanese model to present it as the footwear alternative of fashion of the summer season, in versions of different materials and colors and with platforms of various heights.