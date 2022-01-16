How to write on WhatsApp with a different font

In WhatsApp, the possibilities are counted by thousands. That’s why the application from Messenger service cross-platform allows you to change font styles when you want to launch a message.

Because not only the basic font lives the one who chats, who knows that WhatsApp is the best instant messaging application there is for smartphones. whether you are iOS or Android. Whatever.

Now the renowned company is owned by Goal, like Facebook, in its spirit to continue growing and evolving at great strides.

Millions of people around the world use WhatsApp to connect and reduce the distance between us and our loved ones.

Also at work, where more and more work groups are establishing themselves on WhatsApp thanks to its ease of connection and its communicative efficiency.

To your style

Combine the font styles as you like and don’t miss out on the simple ways you can change the appearance of your messages.

There are ways to change this virtual calligraphy so you can personalize your WhatsApps to people depending on who you send it to.

Thus, you will be able to send messages in the application in different types of texts. Take note and choose yours:

Bold: We must take the text that we want to make bold and put it between asterisks, for example: *hello*.

Italic: We must do the same as before but instead of including asterisks, take and surround our text between underscores: _hello_.

Strikethrough: To achieve this new formula, take the ~ sign and insert it into your message so that it comes out as strikethrough: ~hello~.

Monospaced: Place three single quotes between your word or phrase and watch it magically become monospaced: »’hello”.

Other forms

One of the alternatives that people most often use to be able to change the letter keyboard is to go directly to the characters.

Because there are applications like Fonts, among others, that allow you to include original and personalized fonts.

Also inspired by movies, posters or music records. Find yours and make your WhatsApp style your personality.

To close this striking list of font styles, we leave you more clues about how to make your message look different from others.

Because we are always looking for that differential value that convinces us that WhatsApp is still committed to growing at all levels.

Also in the aesthetic section. There are websites that directly give you the ease of being able to get letters of different styles completely free of charge.

You will only have to copy your result and enjoy your new font as soon as possible by trying it out in that WhatsApp group where you want to shine.

Do not hesitate and share this article with your friends so that they too have a different font style and you recognize each other in these new ways of communicating.