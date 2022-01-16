How to win in Clash Royale 2v2 mode

One of the most fun modes in Clash Royale is 2v2, where we can team up with another player to defeat an enemy duo. Things go much more frantic in this type of game, especially when it comes to having good synergy with your partner, and if the actions are not done well, this can end in defeat.

Because the two have different decks, it is a complicated job take victories in this modality. However, in our complete Clash Royale guide we have the best tricks to win the 2v2 mode so you can claim all the rewards.

don’t log out

Going offline is one of the worst things you can do in this mode, because you basically leave the game in a 2v1. This is unfavorable for your friend and you will end up as a bad player, in addition, you will still have fewer cups if you leave. It should be noted that if your internet goes down, it is obviously valid, but it is necessary to emphasize it because there are many users who disconnect when they see that their equipment is losing.

Do not use reactions or notes

Messages or emoticons have become very popular in Clash Royale, players often express themselves when they are happy or angry during the game. This in the 2v2 mode is a waste of time, avoid doing it and concentrate better on all the moves you plan to execute to stop the enemy’s attacks and counterattack.

Try to time your attacks

Every time you go to summon a unit on the battlefield, make sure you take a good look at what cards your partner has in hand, these appear on yours. Analyze what you both have and play based on that to try to time your attacks, so you know when to serve as reinforcement or offense.

help your partner

The idea of ​​the game is to work as a team, don’t let your partner summon units alone because they will possibly counter it. If he casts a warrior, try to use a card that synergizes well with him to create a solid troop combo.

be careful with the elixir

As in the other modes, the elixir is the source of energy and you have to use it wisely. Similarly, use this to your advantage, a good tactic is to watch what your opponents are doing to know when they are low on elixir to counterattack.

Double Elixir Stage

When the main time of the match passes, they enter the double elixir stage for 1 minute. If it happens to you, you don’t have to worry much about your elixir, use everything you have and take your offense with your partner so they can knock down the towers fast before the time runs out.

devise effective strategies

Strategies are crucial to carry out a good fight with your partner, If you have the ability, send signals to your friend so that they understand your movements or try to be the one to follow theirs so that they can make effective tactics and win the match as soon as possible.

be the second

Just like your duo, your enemies they will have two decks, so it’s going to be more complicated to know how they work to answer them properly. Therefore, it is good that you let them do the first blow to start analyzing their cards and have possibilities to generate strategies.

If you apply all these tricks when are you going to participate in 2v2 you will improve considerably in combat. This is not the only mode you have to practice, there are also tips for Clash Royale’s Choice Challenge mode.

