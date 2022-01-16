How Melatonin Works; the substance that makes us dream

How our brain sends the signal that it is night and it is time to sleep / Getty Images.

The “vampire hormone” can act like a sunset fix, tricking your body into thinking it’s time to sleep.

most of people think of melatonin as a natural sleep aid, something like a chamomile tea in pill form. Even the name of the popular dietary supplement sounds sleepy: that long “o” sound almost makes you yawn mid-word. But melatonin is also a hormone that our brain produces naturally, and hormones, even in minute amounts, can have powerful effects throughout the body.

“It does have some clinical uses, but not in the way it is marketed and used by the vast majority of the general public,” says Jennifer Martin, a psychologist and professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Experts strongly recommend that people consult their doctor or a sleep specialist before taking melatonin, in part because the supplement doesn’t address many underlying health issues that may be disturbing sleep. Anxiety can cause insomnia, just like other potentially serious conditions, such as sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, or mood disorders such as depression, which may require medical treatment.

However, melatonin is relatively cheap and readily available at local pharmacies in the United States (in other countries it often requires a prescription), and many people go out and buy it on their own. So what is the best method to take melatonin? This is what the experts say.

How does melatonin work?

During the day, the brain’s pea-sized pineal gland is inactive. A few hours before our natural bedtime, when it starts to get dark and the light that enters our retina fades, the gland turns on to flood the brain with melatonin.

“Melatonin is sometimes called the ‘hormone of darkness’ or ‘vampire hormone,'” because it appears at night, says Matthew Walker, a professor of neuroscience and psychology at the University of California, Berkeley and author of the book why do we sleep. When melatonin levels rise, levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, fall. Breathing slows. Soon, the eyelids begin to droop.

But more than like a switch to turn off the light, melatonin acts as a dimmer switch, turning off daytime functions and turning on nighttime ones. Therefore, taking a melatonin supplement is like taking a dose of sunset, tricking your body into feeling like it’s night. It does not make you sleep, but rather communicates to the body that it is time to sleep.

“It can take several hours,” says Ilene M. Rosen, a sleep medicine physician and associate professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, “Which is what I think is the misconception about the use of melatonin.”

Melatonin may make you feel a little more sleepy when you take it, but it has a bigger impact on the timing of your overall sleep-wake cycle and helps adjust your circadian clock, the roughly 24-hour internal stopwatch that tells your body what time of day it is and syncs it up with the outside world.

“The impact it has on sleep depends on what time of day it’s taken,” says Martin, who is also a spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. “If you take a sleeping pill in the middle of the day, you will feel sleepy. If you take melatonin in the middle of the day, it doesn’t really have that effect.”

Hypnotic drugs like Ambien or Benadryl typically make people drowsy right away, and the sedating effect of these drugs “far exceeds that of melatonin,” said Alon Y. Avidan, a professor of neurology. and director of the UCLA Sleep Disorders Center.

How effective is melatonin?

In an analysis published in 2013 in PLOS One, which combined the results of 19 studies involving 1,683 men and women, people who took melatonin supplements fell asleep seven minutes faster and increased total sleep time by eight minutes. That may not sound like much, but there was a lot of individual variation, and the researchers found that melatonin also improved overall sleep quality, including people’s ability to wake up feeling refreshed.

But there is no guarantee that melatonin will work for you.

Sabra Abbott, associate professor of neurology in sleep medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, said The most common complaint you hear from patients is “I tried melatonin and it didn’t work.”. Many also feel hungover or groggy the next morning.

Martin noted that in many studies, melatonin works no better than a placebo, but added, “One caveat I always like to mention, though, is that placebos work pretty well for insomnia.”

And the dose?

We naturally produce melatonin in our brains, but only in picogram amounts, or a trillionth of a gram, something Rosen described as “a whiff that comes off at sunset.” Over-the-counter melatonin supplements come in much higher milligram doses, or one thousandth of a gram. That’s a big difference, even though the amount that ultimately reaches the brain is closer to natural levels.

Many experts recommend starting with the smallest dose available—0.5 milligram to 1 milligram, 30 minutes to an hour before bed—and see how you go from there. If this does not work, the dose can be increased gradually.

“If a dose is tried, keep it on for a few days before making an adjustment,” says Martin. “It’s one of those things that may not happen overnight.”

“Keep a close eye on how you feel the next day,” Abbott said. “Feeling groggy or hungover is a sign that the dose is probably too high.”

Are there side effects?

The good news: In the short term, at least, melatonin is unlikely to do any harm.

“Compared to most other sleeping pills, the side effect profile is much better,” and it’s not going to be addictive, said Bhanu Prakash Kolla, associate professor of psychiatry and consultant at the Mayo Clinic Center for Sleep Medicine. . But because melatonin can cause drowsiness, the Mayo Clinic warns against driving or operating machinery within five hours of taking it.

Does melatonin affect our dreams?

“By far the most common side effect patients report to me is that their dreams become much more vivid.”Abbott says. Scientists aren’t sure why this happens.

Kolla has also seen patients who have nightmares or disturbing dreams, which is also common with sleeping pills. “In that case, you have to try to reduce the dose,” he said. “Or, if it’s too much trouble, stop.”

How do doctors use melatonin?

Melatonin can be used by sleep doctors to help patients with circadian rhythm disorders regulate their sleep-wake cycles. For example, during the pandemic, Avidan said, “we’ve seen those people who become super night owls” unable to fall asleep until 2 or 3 a.m.

Experts also suggest that people use a bright light in the morning to help wake them up, something that has “alertness properties and can shut down any remaining melatonin production,” Abbott said.

Should I take melatonin for jet lag?

Jet lag is a circadian rhythm disorder, albeit a temporary one, so melatonin can help. To alleviate the worst effects, doctors recommend consulting one of several available online calculators, which ask for your destination and arrival points, your flight time, and your normal sleep patterns. Two sites that Avidan recommends are Jet Lag Rooster or the Fleet Street Clinic Calculator.

“They try to tell you when to take melatonin so your body knows: ‘Oh, it’s sunset where I’m going,’” says Rosen, explaining that you can use the supplement before you travel to reset your body clock.

How to choose a reliable brand of melatonin?

Like other dietary supplements, melatonin is not regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which means there can be a lot of variation between products. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine found that the content of more than 70 percent of melatonin supplements varied widely from what their label said. The concentration ranged from 83 percent less than the stated amount to 478 percent more.

Kolla advises looking for the GLP (good laboratory practice) or GMP (good manufacturing practice) label, which refer to federal standards designed to claim that a product has the quality and purity that it advertises. “You don’t really know what you’re getting, so you trust the manufacturer,” he said. Melatonin comes as pills, gummies, or liquid; the choice comes down to personal preference, he added.

What alternatives are there for chronic insomnia?

Sleep doctors urge people with chronic insomnia to seek cognitive behavioral therapy, a short-term psychological treatment that can help pinpoint the root of the problem.

“If a patient is given melatonin and not supplemented with behavioral therapy for insomnia, they won’t necessarily see the effects you’re looking forAvidan said.

Many common behaviors can also make it harder for us to fall—and stay—asleep, including using our phones close to bedtime, which can hinder natural melatonin production. Meditation can help, as can hot showers and cool rooms, or giving up caffeine and alcohol.

“There are many other things that people can do to sleep better,” says Martin. “Only they are more difficult.”

