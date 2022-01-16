Hospitals confront collateral effects of Court ruling on vaccination mandate

New York.- Just days after the Supreme Court ruling requiring health care workers to be vaccinated, the nation’s health care systems face the prospect of some resistance and further staffing shortages — particularly in states that have banned such mandates or have none. .

The ruling comes not long after the first anniversary of widespread vaccine distribution in a country that remains largely divided on how best to protect Americans during a pandemic that has spawned multiple waves.

By upholding the Biden administration’s requirement for millions of health care workers, the decision could pressure health care workers to oppose state and federal policies.

Local and regional hospitals, as well as multistate hospital chains, have battled resistance among some nurses and other staff to Covid vaccines.

Many of the largest hospitals, including the Cleveland Clinic and HCA Healthcare, suspended their own vaccination mandates last month while they awaited the Supreme Court’s decision.

Some continue to assess the conflict with unclear anti-vaccine requirements imposed in Florida, Texas and other states.

However, many medical experts say the mandates are effective in persuading more people to get vaccinated, which they say is essential to prevent the spread of the virus.