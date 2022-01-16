Health: 3 EASY exercises to stop snoring and sleep well

Do you snore when sleeping? Then this information interests you: if you, like several people, suffer from this problem, you should know that there are 3 easy exercises to do that are very effective for fix snoring and sleep well. Follow the instructions step by step and do them before bed. Would you like to try them?

For reduce snoring, specialists recommend changing a series of habits for the problem to be solved, among them is the avoid alcohol, do not use sedatives and do not sleep on your back, in accordance with Medline Plus. Now, you can complement it with some exercises and so sleep well Y eliminate snoring problem.

Why does someone snore?

Photo: Freepik

When a person snores, it is because their breathing is blocked while they sleep.; This sound is caused by tissues in the upper part of the airways hitting each other and vibrating, depending on Medline Plus.

What to do to stop snoring when sleeping?

exercise the tongue

Yes, this is how you read it! What you have to do is stick out the tongue as far out as possible and then move it up and down and left and right. Strengthen it like this for a minute, that’s how you’ll stop snoring.

sing before bed

East exercise works for people who snore due to a lack of muscle tone in the throat, according to a study by Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital. So now you know, one way you can solve this problem is by playing your favorite song minutes before bed.

Photo: Freepik

daily sport

Regular exercise is linked to developing fewer sleep-disordered breathing because it increases muscle tone in the upper airways, according to a study published in The American Journal of Medicine.