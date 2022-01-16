‘Harry Potter Returns to Hogwarts’: Emma Watson’s Mistake Wasn’t the Only One Found in the HBO Max Special – CINEMABLEND

If you are a ‘potterhead’, there was nothing better than starting 2022 with ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts’. The documentary had several hits and endearing moments, but also another mistake, beyond the one that affected Emma Watson.

The first day of 2022 brought us the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, a special that celebrates the two decades of life of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first film in the saga, made up of eight tapes, written by JK Rowling.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson lead the cast of these productions by bringing Harry, Ron and Hermione to life, respectively. And, as we have already told you, the filmmakers of the documentary made a blunder by mistaking Watson for Emma Roberts, niece of Julia Roberts. This happened at minute 5:51, when a photo of a little girl with Minnie Mouse ears appears. Wrong girl!

The producers realized their mistake, thanks to complaints from fans on the web, and released a statement that reproduced Entertainment Weekly: “Great view, Harry Potter fans! We have been made aware of the editing error in the photograph. new version soonHowever, that was not the only mistake they made.

Oliver Phelps, the twin who played George Weasley in the Harry Potter films, also posted on social networks how the editing work also harmed him, because they confused him with his brother, james phelps, who gave life to Fred Weasley. “I guess, after so many years of jokes, someone decided to take revenge”. His post, which has reached more than 580 thousand reactions, has comments from other histriones of the franchise, such as Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), who said that it had been all his idea; and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) also manifested himself, saying the following: “This is hilarious. Dude, wtf haha.”

You didn’t know that one, right? Of course Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts Not only did he have mistakes, he also had endearing moments like the one starring Watson and Felton, in which they confessed that, as children, they liked each other. What did you like the most about the film?