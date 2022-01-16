Goodbye Hulk? Mark Ruffalo would leave Marvel after participating in the She-Hulk series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) has been one of the most ambitious projects in recent years in the entertainment industry. Not for nothing has it been in force since 2008 and to its credit it already has four “phases” what do they understand 27 movies released Y a dozen more on the wayIn addition to powerful T.V. series which have gained special relevance in recent years.

In 2021, when the world was confined by the Covid-19 pandemic, Marvel decided to expand the UCM to the small screen from the hand of the Disney Plus streaming platform and launched five series inspired by supporting characters that had the potential to star in stories not seen in the movies: WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What if…? and Hawkeye.

And seeing that it was a profitable project because streaming was the great savior of the film industry, Marvel announced the following towards the end of 2021 movies and series that will be part of Phases 4 and 5 of his Cinematic Universe.

For 2022 the release in cinema of Morbius, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while the series will come to streaming Mook Knight, Mrs. Marvel and She-Hulk.

Goodbye to one of the most beloved Avengers?

According to media specialized in geek culture, all these characters from Marvel movies and series They will take the post of The Avengers after the farewell of figures such as Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans) or Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), who said goodbye in Avengers: Endgame. And it is that of the original group of superheroes that was formed in 2012 in Avengers, there are only hawk eye (Jeremy Renner), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) Y Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

Of them, Hawkeye already had a series at the end of last year and Thor will premiere his fourth film on July 8. As for the green man, his participation in the She-Hulk series, which will arrive sometime in 2022 on Disney Plus. In this production, the actress Tatiana Maslany will give life to the outstanding lawyer Jennifer Walters, Who Bruce Banner’s cousin in the Marvel comics.

Months after its premiere, there is actually little that Disney or Marvel have told us about the plot of She-Hulk, nor does it have an exact streaming release date. However, a recent leak of MyTimeToShineHello hinted that this series will be the last participation of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and Hulk, a character he adopted in 2012 to replace Edward Norton.

“Hulk will leave earth at the end of She-Hulk“, is read in a tweet from the insider, so that the lovers of the character began to speculate if it will be time to leave her position to the actress Tatiana Maseley. However, others believe that it will not really be Ruffalo’s goodbye to the UCM but which is possibly the prelude to planet hulk, a comic that could be adapted for TV or cinema in which the green man flies to the planet Sakaar and little by little begins to stand out until he dominates it.

