From Final Fantasy to Street Fighter, Maniac Mansion and GTA: these are the most important gamer anniversaries of 2022

With the gamer industry celebrating almost 50 years of history , there are more and more titles that celebrate several decades with the players. In 2022 there is a huge number of video games that are between 40 and 20 years old and, in many cases, the celebration is accompanied by initiatives, celebrations and gifts for fans. In other cases, moreover, the anniversary is accompanied by important announcements or even new games. Below, we highlight some of the most relevant gamer anniversaries of this year.

Against – 35 years

On February 20, 1987, the first installment of Against, The mythical sidescroller ideal action for two players. The title would launch what was one of the most important franchises in Konami during the 90s by the hand of protagonists who seemed like a parody of Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger movies. Things got weirder and weirder over time and the franchise is currently holding its own, albeit a bit far from those initial adventures.

Additionally, during February they also celebrate their anniversaries Contra III: The Alien Wars (30), Haunted House (40) and Pac Man World (20), among others. For its part, another of the most important franchises in the history of Capcom, Megaman, also celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2022.

Kirby’s Dreamland – 30 years

Official illustration for the 30th Anniversary of Kirby’s Dream Land (Photo: Twitter)

The official accounts of the franchise kirby revealed new art this week to commemorate the character’s 30th birthday. One of the icons Nintendo began his adventures in game boy and is preparing to launch a new title this year for switch. Although that is reason enough to celebrate, more initiatives and collaborations may be announced throughout the year. The punctual anniversary is next April 27, for the departure date of Kirby’s Dreamland in Japan.

April is also a month full of important gamer dates, because it coincides with the 40th anniversary of Pitfall Y dig dug, two arcade classics, 25 years of Star Fox 64 and the 15 of Guitar Hero II, considered by many as the best of the series.

Street Fighter – 35 years

The fighting franchise Capcom also shared this week the official logo for its 35th anniversary. Although the action proposed in this first installment of 1987 is very different from what street-fighter represents today, it is the beginning of another of the most relevant properties in the gamer world, yesterday and today. In previous celebrations, such as the 30th anniversary, Capcom released a compilation with some of the most important titles in the series, as well as new unreleased art and more. By 2022, the first details and material of Street Fighter 6, but collaborations in other Capcom franchises are not ruled out.

Super Mario Kart – 30 years

(Photo: capture)

The first installment of the popular Nintendo racing saga debuted in August, just like Street Fighter, but in 1992. The console SNES it was the starting point for what is today one of the flagship properties of the Mario universe. While Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains comfortable as the best-selling video game of switch worldwide, a few days ago rumors began to circulate about a possible sequel with changes in the formula. Without a doubt, the year of the 30th anniversary of the franchise would be the ideal context to present the next chapter of Mario Kart.

Metal Gear – 35 years

In July 1987 it came to the console MSX the first delivery of metalgear, the first video game created by Hideo Kojima, who had been a producer and director of other Konami titles previously. The video game introduced Snake and proposed a different style of action, focused on stealth and with elements of science fiction. Some years later, the concept would evolve with metal gear solid, one of the most relevant gaming franchises both for its contributions to the industry and for how badly the relationship between Kojima and the studio ended. The latter means that fans do not expect big celebrations or initiatives around the franchise for its new anniversary.

Mortal Kombat – 30 years

(Photo: capture)

The world’s most successful fighting game franchise launched its first installment in American arcades on October 8, 1992. With an interesting use of motion capture for its characters and a level of blood almost unheard of in the industry, the first Mortal Kombat It became a phenomenon very quickly. Ed Boon, co-creator of the saga, anticipated that he will share unpublished behind-the-scenes material from the making of the game throughout the year, possibly with an official documentary. Regarding the future of the franchise, another delivery is not expected too soon because many rumors suggest that Netherrealm Studios He is working on other video games.

In that same month of October 1992, the cult video game was also launched Night trap, an interactive adventure with real actors. The launch of both games and the popularity that Mortal Kombat gained among boys and girls triggered unique lawsuits in the industry that led to the creation of the body that classifies video games according to age and content, the ESRB.

Maniac Mansion – 35 years

Another icon released in 1987 is one of the greatest exponents of the graphic adventure genre. Developed by Lucasfilm Games for Commodore 64 Y Apple II, Maniac Mansion led developer Ron Gilbert to create a new script language, ideal for this type of titles. The engine known as SCUMM became an essential tool for creators of the most popular graphic adventures of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Although its sequel, Day of the Tentacles, has a remastered version, Maniac Mansion only has a fan-made remake. There are no announced plans to celebrate the anniversary, but fans will be able to celebrate on October 5.

Fans of the graphic adventures of the time will also be part of another important anniversary on November 11: The Curse of Monkey Island turns 25 years old.

Grand Theft Auto – 25 years

(Photo: capture)

GTA III turned 20 in 2021 and RockstarGames He released his controversial remastered collection, but a much bigger anniversary is coming in 2022. The first GTA marks 25 years since its original release in Europe in November and the only thing that fans are waiting for is some official indication of the arrival of GTA 6. Although the first two games follow a very different formula than the one that became popular, they are still fundamental pieces of gamer history and of a studio that cannot be indifferent. GTA Vice City, meanwhile, turns 20 in October.

Final Fantasy – 35 years

This coming January 31, Final Fantasy 7 It is 25 years since its launch, but the first installment of the franchise is also celebrating. On December 18, 2022, it will be 35 years since the arrival of final-fantasy to NES in Japan. Although it took a few years to land in the West, the franchise today is synonymous with Japanese role-playing games and continues to enlarge its ranks of fans year after year, either with new installments or with new content for the online phenomenon. final fantasy XIV. This year is finally expected the arrival of final fantasy xvi, as well as Chocobo GP, the pixel remaster of Final Fantasy VI and celebrations throughout different titles of Square Enix.

A little earlier, in March, the studio will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kingdom Hearts, the role-playing franchise that merges the universes of Disney with that of Final Fantasy. Further, Final Fantasy Tactics turns 25 in 2022, with fans of the title asking for a new installment for years.

(Photo: Square Enix)

Other relevant anniversaries to keep in mind, either for possible announcements or simply to celebrate gaming history, include Donkey Kong Jr. (40 years), Burger Time (40 years), Q*Bert (40 years), R-Type (35 years), Double-Dragon (35 years), Wolfenstein 3D (30 years old), Carmageddon (25 years), Mike Tyson’s Punch Out!!! (35 years), golden eye 007 (25 years), fallout (25 years), Fatal Fury (30 years old), age of empires (25 years), Alone in the Dark (30 years) and Grand Touring (25 years).

Additionally, in 2022 the video games launched in 2007 will be 15 years old, considered one of the best years of gaming in this millennium. In that year Valve launched the Orange Box, which included the release of Portal and the arrival of the expected Episode 2 of half life 2, but franchises like bio shock, Mass Effect Y Uncharted. Halo 3 it also launched in that year to impressive numbers for the industry that was still competing with film and music, but currently left both far behind.

