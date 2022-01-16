From fighting with Canelo Álvarez to the street; the hell of Alfonso Gómez

Alfonso Gomez can presume that he came to fight with boxers of the stature of José Luis Castillo, Miguel Angel Cotto, Arturo Gatti already Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, although everything he had harvested during his 15-year career was thrown away because of the evils that fame brings, such as negative friendships, ego and vices.

Today, 41 years old and six after he retiredthink you can return to the ring to enjoy, now yes, of that profession that gave him so much, but without those demons in his head that led him to end up, literally, on the street, and which he recognized in his TikTok account.

“I retired at the height of my career, of my life, of my finances, of my family. But what took me 30 years to acquire, in six years I lost everything. I lost my career, my health, my family, my children, my house, my money, my cars… I lost everything,” he says in the video he published.

“I embraced drugs, I ended up on the street, literally on the floor”, he comments while looking at one of the sidewalks he passes by.

And he adds that it was by the work of the Creator that he changed his life to redirect it and recover even a part of what he lost; out of nowhere he found a reason to become competitive again.

“On the coldest, darkest, bleakest day, God woke me up, a reality woke me up. Who we are, why we are, what we are for and having that awakening, that understanding gave me the strength to get out of the hole.”

How did it go against Canelo Álvarez?

The meeting took place on September 18, 2011 at the Staples Center in the city of Los Angeles, California, and Saúl was the one who controlled it, to the extent that he ended the commitment in the sixth episode to retain the World Boxing Council super welterweight championship.