From Chenoa to Britney Spears among the VIPS who will dress as a bride this 2022

As a result of the confinement, many couples have strengthened their relationship, which is why many have wanted to take a really important step, walk down the aisle. Hence, in this last year we have witnessed a large number of marriage proposals by our celebrities. Others, on the contrary, have done so on previous dates, but have not been able to celebrate their big day due to covid and the numerous restrictions and security measures that continue to accompany us today.

However, in this 2022 It is expected that many well-known faces at a national and international level will sing the “yes, I do” together with those who they consider to be the love of their lives. An example of this is the case of Chenoa and her fiancé, Miguel Sánchez Encinas. It was in 2019 when the singer and the urologist announced their intentions to marry during the summer of 2020, but the arrival of the pandemic has been truncating their plans during all this time. However, it seems that the couple has decided to resume the wedding preparations to be able to celebrate it in June 2022. Many details of the link are unknown, but we know that it will be in Mallorca and that the bride will look spectacular with an exclusive design by her great friend, Hannibal Laguna.

Tamara Falco She will become the star guest at three big weddings to be held this year. That of his cousin, Álvaro Falcó, is one of them. The Marquis of Cubas will seal his love with Isabelle Junot on April 2 at the Palace of the Marquis of Mirabel located in Plasencia.

On July 9, the Marchioness of Griñón will once again dress long to enjoy the wedding of Alvaro Castillejo Preysler and Cristina Fernandez Torres. His cousin and his partner had planned to celebrate their engagement last summer, but the pandemic made them postpone it for the following year. On this occasion, the Preysler family will move to Sotogrande, where the bride and groom are expected to share their happiness with all their loved ones.

There are not two without three and that is why Tamara will also attend the wedding of her close friend, Juan Avellaneda. The illustrious designer will walk down the aisle next fall to marry businessman Sergio Corbera, who has been in a relationship for more than ten years.

The aristocracy is served, as is the world of it girls. The best-known influencers on the social scene will once again monopolize the attention of couché paper thanks to the weddings of two close friends such as Marta Lozano and Teresa Andres Gonzalvo. After four years of courtship, the first will make her love story official with the dentist Lorenzo Remohi. No details of the ceremony are yet known, but taking into account the caliber of the request, it points to ways to become one of the weddings of the year. For its part, the second will pass through the altar with Ignacio Ayllón after more than ten years of relationship. Both are expected to do so in Valencia and surrounded by colleagues such as María Pombo, Laura Matamoros or Maria Garcia de Jaime, among many others.

There is no established stage of life to get married and if not they tell Curro Romero and Carmen Tello. The couple has confirmed that they will say “yes, I do” again, this time through a religious ceremony. The right-hander from Camas and his wife were already married civilly in 2003, but during all this time they have tried to do it through the ecclesiastical route. They did not succeed due to the refusal of Concha Márquez Piquer, the master’s first wife, to sign the ecclesiastical annulment, but his death last October has made the task easier for Curro and Carmen, who shortly after his death have publicly announced that soon They will make their long dream come true.

The world of sports is also going to celebrate this 2022. This year Jordi Alba and Marcos Llorente will be the protagonists of the wedding events after announcing their commitments to Romarey Ventura and Patricia Noarbe respectively.

With six years of relationship behind them and two children together, the Catalan soccer player and his girl have decided to seal their love with an exclusive wedding that they wanted to announce on their Instagram profiles. For his part, the man from Madrid monopolized the big covers after surprising his partner with an original proposal that took place in the official field of Atlético de Madrid, a team in which he is developing his sports career. Another of the television networks worth mentioning in this article is Alberto Chicote. The famous chef intends to marry this year Inma Núñez, his partner for more than two decades.

Some international stars have also wanted to join the cause and make 2022 a year marked by happiness, love and great triumphs. It is the case of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. The singer has been able to turn the page in the best of ways, closing a terrifying stage of her life that, fortunately, has ended with great and long-awaited news, such as obtaining her freedom after spending a decade under her father’s tutelage or the announcement of his commitment to the Iranian.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are also part of the celebrities who will marry during this year that has just started, as well as Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa. For the actress this will be her third marriage and who knows if the final one.

These couples have already confirmed that they will live their big day in 2022. Others announced their engagement a long time ago, but the pandemic has made them rethink the date of their wedding. This has caused that some have not even dared to establish it. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Petz; and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are a clear example of this. The former made the decision to walk down the aisle in July 2020, just six months after their relationship was made public. The latter did so a year and a half earlier, but will it be this year when these couples manage to become husband and wife?

The same happens with all those lovers who have managed to position themselves as clear candidates to go one step further in their relationships. Edurne and David De Gea, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez, Shakira and Piqué, Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, and Andrea Duro and Alejandro Galán are some of the couples who seem to be close to embarking on a beautiful path to the altar Is it time to take the plunge? For now we will have to wait to find out.