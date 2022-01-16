Fraudulent message from Citibanamex circulates through social networks- Uno TV

Be careful, a fraudulent message from Citibanamex is circulating on social networks. Photo: AFP / Illustrative

Do not be fooled now that various concerns arise after the announcement of the sale of Banamex by Citi Group. In social networks, a new type of fraud is circulating in which if you are a client of Citibanamex They ask you to enter a supposed link to update your data. Beware, this message is false:

“As part of the process of selling the business and consumer banking of Citibanamex, we need to verify your data. Remember that if they are not updated within 24 hours, your account will be cancelled”, says the message that has been spread by email and social networks from clients to bank clients”.

They take advantage of the sale of Banamex to try to steal data with a false email that says: “As part of the process of selling Citibanamex business and consumer banking, we need to verify your data. If in 24 hours they are not updated your account will be blocked”. pic.twitter.com/W4da9hqQhi – The Tick S-22 (@LagarrapataS22) January 14, 2022

To the above, Citibanamex He pointed out that as an institution he never asks to verify or update the data of your accounts by phone. Nor does it request personal information, access codes or passwords, either by phone, messages or email, so it asked customers to ignore these messages.

“Your confidence and security are the most important thing for us and for this reason we reiterate our commitment and professionalism in advising you, managing your assets and your financial needs.” Comunicate of Citibanamex

What’s more, Citibanamex He explained that all the bank’s services such as branches, ATMs, credit cards, customer service, as well as the opening and payment of credits, proceed normally and that the sale will not affect users.

remembered that Banamex It has been operating in Mexico for 137 years and will continue to do so as evidenced by its history, tradition, strength and commitment. Last January 11 Citi Group announced its exit from consumer banking and business banking businesses in Mexico, as part of its new strategic vision.

If you have any questions, you can call Citibanamex at 5522626391 during business hours from Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 21:00 or consult the page https://www.banamex.com/