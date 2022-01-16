Five movies that you will like if you are a fan of ‘La La Land’

I read once that ‘La La Land’ It’s one of those movies that they restore faith in the power of cinema. That makes you feel as if you were floating in the air when you finish watching it… Almost six years have passed since the premiere of this film set in Los Angeles, and we are still excited about this film directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. The love story between a young aspiring actress who works as a waitress and a jazz pianist who makes a living playing in slums.. A story of dreams that grow and endanger the relationship by pursuing their artistic careers. And all this, accompanied by a soundtrack that is impossible not to enjoy, of scenes and audiovisual plans that are authentic works of art and of such a real connection between the actors that it crosses the screen.

Movies you might like if you’re a fan of ‘La La Land’



If this movie is among your favorites (because you may be somewhat indifferent to it), we understand it, but we also know that there is life beyond. Therefore, here are some stories that have a certain connection with the film ‘The City of Stars’ and that you might like as much as ‘La La Land’ itself. Take note!

BlueValentine

a true love story

This 2010 movie is a drama starring Ryan Gosling himself and Michelle Williams. It tells the story of a relationship, from the first moment in which love arises until its decline. Faced with this wear and tear, the couple decides to recall the best moments of their past in a romantic weekend and recover their passion to save their marriage.

movie scene

High Fidelity

breakups and music

Based on this 2000 film, a series has just been launched with the same name as its title, only this time its protagonist is female, specifically, Zöe Kravitz. ‘High Fidelity’ deals of a rupture and the important role of music. By the way, Zöe’s own mother, Lisa Bonet, participates in this film alongside Jack Black, John Cusack and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

movie scene

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Emma and Ryan couple again

In this 2011 romantic comedy the chemistry that exists between two of its protagonists, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling Exactly! The same actors as in ‘La La Land’. If you want to enjoy the two of them together again, this is your option.

movie scene

500 Days of Summer

An unusual love movie

If you are looking for a classic love movie with a happy ending, this is not your place. But, if you are willing to enjoy a alternative history with touches of humor Congratulations! This is an ideal option in which you will also enjoy a brutal and stage soundtrack that will transport you to ‘The City of Stars’, since many scenes take place in Los Angeles, in places very close to La La Land.

movie scene

When Harry met Sally

A classic

This is one of the oldest movies on the list. Its premiere took place in 1989 and it is considered one of the best romantic comedies. It deals with the story of real and complicated relationships that remain strong despite the passage of time.

movie scene

