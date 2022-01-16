Favorite movies at the Oscars 2022: when are they released and where to see the ones that are available in streaming

We list the favorite films for the Oscars 2022 and in the process we tell you when they are released and where to see the ones that are available in streaming so that you can do the pool.

Dates, dates! Those of you who enjoy watching the Oscars (and who survived last year’s dull one) will already be with long teeth thinking about when and how the long-awaited prizes of the Mecca of cinema will arrive this year.

Well then, go pointing: the March 27th, if nothing changes, the Oscar awards ceremony will take place, in person, at the Los Angeles Dolby Theater, as tradition dictated before COVID turned everything upside down.

The nominations will be announced on February 8. and we will know what are the films among which these awards will be decided.

But, the million dollar question is… What are the Oscars 2022 favorites? And where can they be seen, if they have already reached streaming platforms? Let’s go to the mess!

We start by talking about the great filmmakers who have premiered projects in 2021 in our country and can scratch nominations. They are Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott and Denis Villeneuve. West Side Story, the last duel Y dunes they are shaping up to be three big projects whose box office performance has been somewhat uneven, but whose quality is above average.

Scott also premiered the gucci house, with a lot of controversy under his arm, but also a lot of great performances. The common star of the filmmaker’s two projects has been Adam Driver who, mind you, has also played a role in Annette. He is crying out, at the very least, for the nomination.

And where are you going to be able to see them? West Side Story It will arrive at some point on Disney + where it can already be seen the last duel no additional cost while we wait for you dunes don’t wait and arrive soon on HBO Max. For its part, Annette is now available on FilmIn.

Let’s go now with a portion of platforms: there are films that have had limited releases in theaters to later disembark in a big way in streaming. This is the case of the very successful the power of the dog, Tick, tock, BOOM! Y don’t look up on Netflix; Being the Ricardos on Prime Video and The tragedy of Macbeth on AppleTV+.

Films such as the lost daughter by Maggie Gyllenhaal Belfast by Kenneth Branagh The Williams C’mon C’mon Method: Always Go Drive My Car or the alley of lost souls, which opens in theaters on January 21 (next Friday). Ergo we will be able to see and enjoy them soon on the big screen.

Do not forget to tell us which are your favorites to win the golden statuette. This year there is a rather curious panorama, with many interesting titles but no production as a clear highlight. Go doing the pool!