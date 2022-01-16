‘Fantastic Four’ Fans Still Demand John Krasinski as Reed Richards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 08: Actor John Krasinski attends “A Quiet Place Part II” World Premiere at Rose Theatre, Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

From the second it was announced for the first time the Fantastic four would be the subjects of a Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been the preferred candidates among the fanbase to play Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

While Blunt has been quite vocal in trying to quash the speculation, including explaining why she isn’t particularly interested in becoming a superhero, Krasinski has openly admitted that she would jump at the chance to play Mr. Fantastic if she were offered her path.

As you can see from the reactions below, supporters haven’t changed their tune in the slightest, with many getting caught up in what is roughly the 468th different rumor to have circulated promoting Krasinski’s involvement in Spiderman next MCU adventure from director Jon Watts.

If Marvel cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards, it has been unprecedented for them to cast the person who has been the most popular fancast. Hailee and Benedict were the most popular fan cast for Doctor Strange and Kate Bishop before they were cast. pic.twitter.com/Co05p86Q8K — CAPTAIN_117 #MOONKNIGHT (@captain_117) January 15, 2022

We’re quickly getting to a point where people will be actively put off if Krasinski doesn’t get the go-ahead, which could lead to widespread backlash against whoever gets hired, because that’s how Twitter usually works.

However, Marvel’s casting has been pretty flawless from the start, so whoever ends up landing the coveted role in Fantastic four will certainly do an impeccable job, regardless of whether it turns out to be the Peaceful place principal or not.