Faitelson’s aggressive criticism of the Australian authorities by Novak Djokovic

David Faitelson lashed out at the Australian authorities for the Novak Djokovic case (Photo: ESPN)

Amid the controversy surrounding the Novak Djokovic’s stay in Australia, the best tennis player in the world was arrested for the second time and forced to appear in a trial where his status to enter the country will be determined. In a little peculiar scene, on January 14, 2022 the Serb was transferred aboard a vehicle and escorted by a guard, an event that outraged various people among whom was found David Fatelson.

Hours after the scene was revealed, the controversial sports journalist issued his opinion on the social network Twitter and lashed out at Australian authorities. “The best tennis player in the world and perhaps in history is treated like just another criminal. Shame on the Australian authorities! I already understand why from the beginning it was a country planned to be a prison”, declared in his profile @Faitelson_ESPN.

Four days after an Australian judge heard the appeal of the legal defense of nole and order the immediate release of the hotel for migrants to which he was channeled, the athlete was arrested again. And it is that, for the second time, the Australian authorities canceled his visa to stay in the country, because he has not been vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as clarified in court documents.

Novak Djokovic will wait for a judge’s decision on his stay in Australia (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

In this way, after he outlined the start of his training to debut in the tournament that will start on Monday, January 17, 2022, the best tennis player of the moment was returned to the Hotel Park, in Melbourne, where he stayed from January 6 to 10. In that place you must wait for your next hearing, where a judge will determine whether he will be deported from the country for “issues of health and public order”.

Faitelson’s criticism did not end there, as he charged that the Australian authorities “They have been, still, worse than Novak Djokovic. The first lie was from them and then the way they have treated a tennis player is not justified in any way. He even defended the personality of nole and, in Mexican fashion, pointed out that “It’s not Juan Pérez, it’s Novak Djokovic. The law is the same for any person, but not to put it in an official car with an agent next to it. That is humiliating and shameful.”

It is worth mentioning that the situation that the Serbian is currently going through derived from his intention to participate in the Australian Open, even though does not have any vaccine to prevent severe COVID-19 disease. During his arrival in the country, he argued that he had a medical waiver to be able to participate in the tournament, however, inconsistencies in his pre-arrival itinerary caused his visa to be canceled for the first time.

After his arrest, Djokovic’s visa was canceled for the second time (Photo: Loren Elliott/REUTERS)

In a statement, the judicial authorities of the oceanic country pointed out that “given the high-profile status of Mr. Djokovic and his position as a role model in the sports community and in general, your continued presence in Australia may foster a similar disregard for precautionary requirements after receiving a positive COVID-19 test”.

On the other hand, the country where the Grand Slam will start is going through one of its most complex moments of the SARS-CoV-2 virus pandemic. During January 14, reports 58 thousand 837 new cases of the disease, mainly associated with the Omicron variant. With this, there are already one million 321 thousand 985 positive cases accumulated since the beginning.

In this sense, the authorities warned that the behavior of nole “may encourage or influence others to emulate their past conduct and fail to comply with appropriate health measures following a positive COVID-19 test, which in itself could lead to disease transmission and a serious risk to your health and the health of others.”

KEEP READING:

Novak Djokovic was arrested again and will define his future in Australia in the Federal Court

Minute by minute: the Federal Court defines whether Novak Djokovic can remain in Australia

The mysterious tweet by Carlos Salcedo that would indicate his departure from Tigres