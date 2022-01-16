Exatlón México: They would be the 8 athletes in the FINAL week, according to their performance

15 days before the end of the Exathlon Mexico: Guardians vs Conquerors, we bring you the eight athletes who are shaping up to compete in the final of the most extreme and demanding reality show on Mexican television, according to statistics and performance.

With two championships at stake, one for each branch, as well as four tickets for the All Star Exathlon, ‘Analista TV’ published on Youtube those that, in their opinion and based on an in-depth analysis of what each and every one of the athletes will be those who reach the final of the fifth season of the Exathlon Mexico.

Beyond the controversies, traps, plots, betrayals and fights that could arise, the cold numbers do not lie and reveal the competitors who, in theory, have earned the fight for the title of the Exathlon Mexicoalthough anything could happen.

In total and based on the analysis carried out by ‘Analista TV’, in total there will be five competitors from Conquistadores and only three from Guardians who will be in the fight for the grand prize of the Exathlon Mexico, according to what was shown by each of them throughout this fifth season.

Who would be the 8 athletes who would reach the final?

According to the little geniuses of the Internet and social networks and without it being a spoiler, the great surprise that will occur on the beaches of the Dominican Republic would be that Macky González would not be among the finalists and with aspirations to reach the All Star Exathlon.

On the part of Guardians, the athletes who would reach the definition round would be Nataly Gutiérrez, the Dynamite Mom; Heber Gallegos, Thunder, and Antonio González, White Mamba, while Koke Guerrero, the Sorcerer of the Air, would arrive for Conquistadores; David Juárez, the Beast, and Marysol Cortés, Million Dollar Baby.

The other two places in contention would be defined in a very tight way, according to the performance of three athletes, finally being for Ximena Duggan and Tanya Núñez, leaving out one of the most spoiled and controversial competitors of this entire fifth season, the rider Macky Gonzalez.

If so, the last athletes eliminated and who would not reach the final would be Uriel Pizarro, Zudikey Rodríguez, Mariana Khalil, Paulina Martínez and Ramiro Garza.

EG