ER George Clooney Emergency Room the original cast of the series returns to the screen for a special

The series is the second-longest running medical drama in television history, second only to Grey’s Anatomy.

The medical drama that stole the hearts of fans in the 90s returns to the screen with the full original cast.

George Clooney (Doug Ross), Julianna Margulies (Carol Hathaway), Anthony Edwards (Mark Greene) and Noah Wyle (John Carter) will reunite on Thursday, April 22 as part of Stars in the House, a YouTube series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

The event will benefit the Waterkeeper Alliance, a global non-profit organization focused on protecting drinking water.

Other RSVPs include Laura Innes (Kerry Weaver), Alex Kingston (Elizabeth Corday), Goran Visnjic (Luka Kovac), Paul McCrane (Robert Romano), Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen), Laura Cerón (Chuny Marquez ), Yvette Freeman (Haleh Adams), Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario), and CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks).

Clooney left ER midway through season 5 to pursue a film career. A year later, he returned for a cameo in the final episode of Margulies as a series regular.

The pair eventually returned for a final season episode that revealed that Doug and Carol were happily married and working at the University of Washington Medical Center. Unbeknownst to either of them, they coordinated the organ donation that saved the life of Sump.

Until 2019, when it was overshadowed by ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, ER’s 331 episodes across its 15 seasons made it the longest-running medical drama on television.