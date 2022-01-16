Emma Watson was endorsed by celebrities after her solidarity with Palestine

Following the release of ‘Return to Howarts’ on HBO Max, Emma Watson is in the midst of a scandal by posting on his Instagram account the image of several Palestinian protesters with the badge “Solidarity is a verb”.

At that time, the actress highlighted a phrase from the feminist academic Sara Ahmed: “Solidarity does not imply that our struggles are the same or that our pain is the same, or that our hope is directed to the same future. Solidarity implies commitment and work, as well as the recognition that we live on common ground even if we do not have the same feelings or the same lives or the same bodies”.

In this way, Watson He joined Bad Activist Collective and made clear his opinion that the Israeli state is in conflict with the Palestinian people: a very complex issue of international interest that from time to time causes a stir in Hollywood.

The publication generated criticism such as that of Danny Dalton, Minister of Science during the mandate of Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, who declared “ten points for Gryffindor for being anti-Semitic”.

In this sense, the current ambassador of the Middle Eastern country to the UN, Gilan Erdan, pointed out that “fiction can work in Harry Potter, but not in real life.” “If it did, the magic used in the magical world could remove the evils of Hamas, which oppresses women and seeks the annihilation of the State of Israel, and the Palestinian Authority, which supports terrorism,” he said.

Who supported Emma Watson?

Through a document published by the Artists for Palestine UK platform, some 40 personalities, including Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, Viggo Mortensen, Gael Garcia Bernal, Jim Jarmusch, Maxine Peake, and Steve Coogan, endorsed the former Harry Potter.

“We join Emma Watson in supporting the simple statement that ‘solidarity is a verb,’ including meaningful solidarity with Palestinians fighting for their rights under international law,” they said.

On the other hand, the letter states: “We oppose the continued Israeli attempts to forcibly displace Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah, Silwan and other neighborhoods in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

The document was also signed by the award-winning screenwriter James Schamus (The Tiger and the Dragon), the directors nominated for Oscar Asif Kapadia (Amy), Mira Nair (Salaam Bombay) and the writer and producer Oren Moverman (The Messenger).