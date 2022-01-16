‘Elvis’ Director Says Audiences Will See a New Side of Tom Hanks

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: Tom Hanks attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Apple Original Films’ ‘Finch’ at The Pacific Design Center on November 2, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Everyone knows and loves American dad Tom Hanks, but his upcoming role as Colonel Tom Parker in the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis will paint the two-time Academy Award winner in a whole new light.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, the Moulin Rouge! Y The Great Gatsby The filmmaker explained that he’s always looking for well-known actors to do performances we’d never expect to see them do, and Hanks’ Parker falls squarely under that mandate.

“When it comes to Colonel Tom Parker, I really enjoy it – one of my great joys in life is working with well-known actors who are well known for certain strings on their instrument. But I’m excited by the idea of ​​being helpful, just supportive, by allowing: each actor always has so much more to give than what you see from them. They always have many more strings on their instrument than they can play. So one of the great thrills of working with Tom, which is the Rolls Royce of actors, I mean, you know, that’s a ride you want to be on. But being close to him and letting him play a new string on his instrument. And I think that’s an exciting thing to see.”

John Carpenter and Kurt Russell’s 1979 TV movie is the closest we’ve come to seeing a definitive telling of the King’s life story, but it’s been more than 40 years since The thing Y escape from new york The contributors earned a Golden Globe nomination and three Primetime Emmy nominations for their work, so we’re about to do it.

Having been delayed several times as a result of the pandemic, Elvis is scheduled to hit theaters in June of this year, with Austin Butler in the title role and support from Luke Bracey, Dacre Montgomery, David Wenham, Kodi Smit-McPhee and more.