Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth already monetize their fitness sessions

The Thor actor and his wife Elsa Pataky have turned their passion for the world of fitness into a lucrative business, as they have begun to monetize their exercise routines through the launch of a new app called “Centr”. The actor couple wants to share their workout routines, meditation sessions, and eating regimen with their fans to help them lead a healthier life.

The app works through subscription fees that range from $29.99 for one month to $119.99 for a 10-month subscription.. However, they have an active code for new subscribers, where they can enjoy 4 weeks of free training. “Centr” is a totally personalized platform, where various trainers such as: Luke Zocchi (personal trainer of Pataky and Hemsworth), Elsa Tahl Rinsky (renowned yoga instructor) and Gunnar Peterson (personal trainer of the Kardashians), will propose specific plans for each person, helping them with their exercise sessions and diet.

“@CentrFit gives you access to the same team of world-class health and wellness experts that I’ve been fortunate to learn from over the years and who have inspired me to live a healthier, happier life.” Elsa Pataky’s husband commented in relation to his new app. This app can be used when training professionally in the gym or when exercising at home, and each workout lasts 20-40 minutes. Among the routines that can be chosen within the application are: Boxing, yoga, Pilates, MMA, strength training and high-density training. The app will have the option of being able to register the desired objective to establish a suitable training plan.

The Hemsworth-Pataky couple’s new business will offer meal plans to support a healthy body, all approved by registered dietitians. The recipes will be simple but delicious, as they were created by internationally renowned chefs, and will include gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options. In addition, it will have the option to generate shopping lists automatically. Other options that the app has are guided meditation sessions to help with the concentration of subscribers, tips to improve confidence, expert advice to help with stressful situations and improve motivation, and personal support 24/7 to help maintain focus on lifestyle change.

The couple of actors has indicated that the application will be available from February and can be accessed through various platforms. The creation of this app has helped Chris Hemsworth stay in shape and fully focused during the filming of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, along with the Oscar-winning actress, Natalie Portman. The actor stated that he has increased his stamina in weightlifting and has trained using his own body weight by holding himself suspended in the air with a rope.