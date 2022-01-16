El Corte Inglés drops the price of the new Chromecast with Google TV

A device with great possibilities whose sale price is 69.99 euros and that we can now buy on sale at the El Corte Inglés online store. Specifically, it has been applied a 14% discount , which represents a saving of almost 10 euros on your purchase.

The truth is that the latest version has made a considerable change in quality, which makes it one of the most interesting multimedia players. Its main advantages are its compact size , which is compatible with contents in 4K and that it has Google TV. To give you an idea, the available apps are the same as those found in AndroidTV , so you will be able to have all your favorite applications and games without any problem.

Therefore, the price we will have to pay for it is 60 euros. If we choose the pick-up option at the store or through the Click&Car service, we will not have to pay any additional cost, but if we want it to be delivered to us on the same day or within three business days at our home, we will have to bear a cost of €5.90. It is also possible to pick it up at a Celeritas, Supercor or Correos point for a cost of between 1 and 2 euros.

A whole world of entertainment

Although the objective of the Google dongle has been since its appearance to be able to provide any television with connectivity and be able to play different types of content, the truth is that over time the Chromecast has evolved to adapt to the demand of users and adapt to the new times.

So much so, that the new model already includes its own operating system, Google TV, which allows you to enjoy content up to a resolution 4K and compatible with HDR. Just by connecting the device to our television and our WiFi network, we will be able to enjoy a whole world of entertainment, from our favorite movies and series, to any content that we play from the mobile phone.

It is accompanied by a remote control to control the reproductions without having to get up from the sofa and from which we can interact with the Google assistant through simple commands with our own voice. The dimensions of the Chromecast with Google TV are 162 x 61 x 12.5mm, has WiFi, Bluetooth and a port HDMI to connect directly to the TV.