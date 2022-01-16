Drew Barrymore to Steven Spielberg: “You always inspired me to do my best”

drew Barrymore His acting career took off when he was just seven years old. It was 1982 and the actress starred in “ET”, a film directed by steven spielberg, with whom he had an emotional reunion in the latest edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

The meeting took place after the interpreter remembered her time in that eighties movie, in which she established contact with an alien. It was then that the filmmaker connected to the transmission and Barrymore He couldn’t help tears of emotion.

“He was the first person who cared”, said the actress with a broken voice. Y Spielberg He replied, “I still care about you. I still remember the little blonde who was a hurricane passing through my office and wowing the audition. Then it would be a storm that would captivate the world.”

For Barrymore, the director’s confidence was decisive for his career. “You always inspired me to give my best“, he pointed. But the presence of Spielberg It has also been key in his personal life, since he attended the birth of his daughters.

“And then you held my two daughters, my Olive and my Frankie. Olive, just when she was born, she was so little and she fell asleep on your chest,” the “Scream” and “Charlie’s Angels” actress recalled.

Two established races

After “ET”, drew Barrymore He starred in other movies like “Firestarter”, “Irreconcilable Differences” Y “Cat’s Eye”. But the transition from childhood to adolescence was marked by addictions.

She was 13 years old when her mother decided to send her to rehabilitation, due to the spiral of drugs and self-destruction in which she had fallen. In the early nineties, after recovering, he participated in iconic films of the time such as “batmanforever”, “scream” Y “Everyone Says I Love You”.

for those years Barrymore strengthened his acting profile in roles in romantic comedies such as “The Wedding Singer” Y “wishfulthinking”, and in the first decade of 2000 he joined the cast of blockbuster productions such as “Charlie’s Angels” Y “Like it was the first time”.

steven spielberg, for his part, is one of the most important directors in the Hollywood industry. Throughout his career, he has directed key titles such as “Shark”, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”, the Indiana Jones franchise, among others.

In addition, the filmmaker is the winner of four Oscars, three of them for his films “Schindler’s List” Y “Saving Private Ryan”.

