Doctor Strange enters the muscle multiverse in a mangled workout photo

The expectation for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It’s maxed out, and a new leaked photo proves that superhero fans aren’t the only ones getting excited.

The photo, which was posted on Twitter, shows Benedict Cumberbatch, the actor behind the titular character, training hard and building muscle to prepare for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe feature film. Cumberbatch will need the extra strength and stamina, as he has multiple roles in the movie: Doctor Strange and several variants, including an evil stunt double. That said, even though it just came to light, the photo was likely taken some time ago, considering the fact that Multiverse of Madness recently ended with the reshoots.

A leaked photo of Benedict Cumberbatch’s backstage training for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!🔥 (via weibo)#DoctorStrange2 #DoctorStrangeEnElMultiversoDeLaLocura #MultiversoDeLaLocura pic.twitter.com/PzdApVQB90 — 🌈Ayatay (@Ayatay221) January 13, 2022

This leaked image isn’t the only behind-the-scenes look at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that the fans have received. An official still from the film shows the MCU’s new Sorcerer Supreme, Wong (Benedict Wong), looking his worst, with his forehead lacerated and his arms tied; the caption explains that the film’s multiverse plot will cause him “a lot of trouble.” Similarly, recent promotional art offers a clear glimpse into the refreshed look of Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo. While the suit has a similar color scheme to the one he wore in the first movie. from doctor strange , the character’s new hairstyle is quite different.

Additionally, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line of figurines teased that Doctor Strange could receive a costume change in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In one of the toys, the sorcerer replaces the Eye of Agamotto and Cloak of Levitation with a look reminiscent of his costume from the pages of the series. The Defenders of Matt Fraction and Terry Todson. It’s unclear whether the original Doctor Strange or a variant will don this suit, though the Defender Strange’s design has been confirmed by promotional art for the upcoming film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is not the only premiere of the MCU planned for this year. Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theaters this summer, sees Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster assume the powers of the god of thunder, and the film’s official poster gives fans a glimpse of her battle-ready armor. Other entries in the MCU expected to debut in 2022 are Ms Marvel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Moon Knight, she hulk, Secret Invasion, the second season of whatif … Y Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters May 6.