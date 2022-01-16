Djokovic loses court battle and will be deported from Australia | The World | D.W.

The Federal Court of Australia unanimously rejected this Sunday (01.16.2022) Novak Djokovic’s appeal to remain in the oceanic country and defend his Australian Open tennis title. The decision means that the 34-year-old Serbian tennis player’s visa has been canceled and he will have to be deported.

“The court orders to dismiss the modified request with costs” indicates the ruling, approved unanimously by the three judges, on the eve of the start of the Australian Open, which begins this Monday. The Federal Court addressed today in a virtual hearing the appeal presented by the defense of Djokovic, who on Saturday was once again confined in a hotel to detain immigrants.

The visa of the Serbian athlete, who is not vaccinated against the coronavirus, had been revoked by the Australian authorities, and the confirmation of the Justice was lacking to make his deportation official. Under the law, Djokovic also faces a three-year ban on returning to the country, except in certain exceptions, which may include “compelling circumstances affecting Australia’s interests.”

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his special powers on Friday to cancel the Serb’s visa for health and law enforcement reasons, since if he is allowed to stay in the country it may stoke the sentiment of people who are They oppose getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Djokovic’s reaction



Upon learning of the court ruling, the Serb asked in a letter for time to “rest and recover” before making further comments, noting that he “respects” the decision of the Australian justice after “cooperating” with the authorities.

“Unfortunately for the last few weeks the focus has been on me, and I hope that (now) we can focus on the sport and the tournament that I love,” said Djokovic, wishing the participants luck and thanking his family and fans for their support.

Djokovic traveled to Melbourne on January 5 with a medical exemption for not being vaccinated, having been infected with covid-19 during the month of December, although upon arrival the Immigration authorities canceled his visa and detained him until his release on last Monday by a court order considering that he was not treated with “equity”.

Djokovic will not be able to defend his crown won on the banks of the Yarra River nine times, the last one during the last edition, and he will not have the opportunity in Australia to establish himself as the most successful tennis player of all time with 21 Grand Slam titles.

The Serb was scheduled to make his debut this Monday on the Rod Laver Arena center court against his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic.

mn (afp, efe)