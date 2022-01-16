Diego Valdés wants to leave his mark in America

The Chilean Flyer Diego Valdes He wants to make history with his new club in Liga MX, Águilas del América, where he was already presented and gave his first impressions with the blue-cream shirt.

one of his main objectives del andino in his new club, is to win championships and leave his name framed in the history of the club, as some renowned Chilean soccer players have already done.

“In South America much is known about AmericaWhen I got here they told me a lot of good things about the team, we know of Chileans who have played here like Iván Zamorano… I come with the same enthusiasm, so that it grows more. To represent the team I have to be 100 percent.”

Read more: Liga MX: Chivas would be looking for an exchange with Cruz Azul

Valdés assures that when it was his turn to face America during his time at Santos LagunaThey knew that they had to prepare even harder, now that he is a member of Coapa, he assures that he must prepare twice as much.

“When you go to play against America, you prepare in the best way. Now I have to be here and I’ll have to prepare double or triple because we know that the games against America are very competitive… Anyone He can beat anyone and if we want to fight in the first places, we must prepare very well”.

His arrival at the Águilas del América for Diego Valdés means dreaming of raising many cups during his stay at this great club in Mexican soccer.

“I want many wins with the team. I come to raise Cups to leave a mark on the club,” said the Chilean midfielder.