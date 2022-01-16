DiCaprio’s Presumed Worst Date Blame Star Wars

A viral tweet claims that Leonardo DiCaprio rented a movie theater to watch all the Star Wars movies alone.

Is renting a movie theater to watch all the Star Wars movies alone the worst possible date? For some yes and for others no, judging by the viral debate on the internet of a satirical publication quoting the possible words of Camila Morrone, current partner of Leonardo Dicaprio.

It all started when, Le Cinéphiles, a satirical Twitter account about film news published some alleged words by Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio’s current partner, about the alleged “worst date” of his life. “He rented out the entire theater and made me watch every ‘Star Wars’ movie. while running from one place to another with his lightsaber pretending to fight with the bad guys,” said the false quote from the girlfriend of the protagonist of ‘The Wolf of Wolf Street’.

Given the juicy statements, the tweet was replicated like wildfire without any support or link to the possible news. Some Star Wars fans argued that it was the perfect date and others were surprised by the actor’s fandom. In any case, the internet was full of jokes about the matter defending whether it could be the worst or the best date in history.

In addition, the publication assured that the couple had supposedly broken up, while both have published their good impressions of their current vacations on the beach and several media have published photographs of both together on the Caribbean coast. Currently, the 47-year-old actor and his girlfriend, 20 years younger, have been dating for almost two years and are expected to go as a couple to the next Oscar ceremony in February.

It is not the first time the internet jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio’s alleged addiction to Star Wars. A few months ago there was also another comment that assured that Leonardo DiCaprio had forced Jonah Hill Let’s see ‘The Mandalorian’ when they were in quarantine due to the covid-19 pandemic.

