DiCaprio and Lawrence, don’t look up!

Diego Ayo

I have read endless opinions about the film Don’t Look Up by director Adam McKay and I can certainly agree with the feeling of rejection before a film that exhibits an undeniably gloomy ending: the extinction of the earth thanks to a proverbial meteorite that hits the planet . Is that really the script in progress? Yes, of course, that’s the script that you don’t necessarily like or should like.

However, I enjoyed myself. To tell the truth, I was fascinated. I usually rate each film I see with an evaluation line from 1 to 10. This shoot? 10. Why? Because it places us at the right moment in history: in the era of anti-intellectuals.

If we make a historical account, we could simplify our existence under this double standard: the “era of technocracy” from 1980 to 2000 and the “era of the people” from 2000 to 2020. In the first historical moment, that of technocracy, the The destiny of the world and of our country resided in the “trained”: graduates, engineers, masters and, better yet, doctors. Fantastic! There is a water problem. Who is going to treat it? The hydraulic engineer, of course. There is a problem of torn ligaments. Who is going to treat it? The traumatologist, of course. There are other problems about inflation, food shortages, wildlife, who is going to deal with them? The economist, the food engineer and the biologist. And the rest of the people devoid of a title? There, on the side, attentive to receive instructions and know the path wielded. Great, the talented with university dominated the world and, with it, the destiny of humanity. First moment: the era of the wise men, the university students, the technocrats.

Later? Then a coup d’état was promoted against that world of “intelligent people with training”. How? With the advance of the anti-intellectuals usually baptized as populists or neo-populists. Here is Evo, Trump, Orbán or Rodrigo Duterte. They triumphantly inaugurated a speech diametrically opposed to the technocratic speech: “you pretended to be very talented, dressed in titles and diplomas, but you didn’t solve much or didn’t solve anything”, they replied with good reason. Just? Yes, of course, as Michael Sandel’s fascinating book, The Tyranny of Merit, shows, in which the criticism of a thesis is clear. What thesis? The world belonged to those who know. The others refrain or get into this car.

I cannot deny that I simplify the enormous contribution of this research. I do it with a purpose: to make it clear that that technocratic moment amplified segregation and racism: “only we decide”. It sounds like a discourse of Creole Darwinism from the beginning of the century, sophisticatedly paid off. It is the soft version of that time: ignorant and Indians or ignorant Indians, refrain! What was the answer? The Evos: ignorant with power. A gigantic power on the other side of the spectrum: those trained in universities absorbed in their pedantry, these untrained but triumphant on the street, convinced of their rights.

From technocracy we pass without disgust to populism. From the excellence in knowledge, we pass to the adoration of the daring without school. “3 plus 3?” It may be 6, 8 or 24. Who is going to decide? A little pedant from Harvard or a little graduate from the South? None: we decide and period! Its our time. We “without knowledge” overcome the real discrimination of those “with knowledge” with a small aggravating circumstance: believing we are better.

I make this account to immerse myself in the opening scenes of the film, where Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are seen anxiously trying to convince the rulers of what is going to happen. What do they intend to do? Return to that historical time of hegemony of science with the certainty in both protagonists of possessing the truth. What a shame Leito, what a shame Jennifercita: it’s not your time anymore! We are already in another pool, plagued by the intrepid who want to give their opinion.

What’s going on? What necessarily had to happen: politicians do not attend to this demand presented by two small-time scientists. How are they going to meet a demand that requires them to stop lying, to stop proposing magical solutions, to stop talking heatedly about the new conspiracies at stake, to stop making a show of our own lives as the presenters of the television program of the movie, Tyler Perry and Cate Blanchett? Impossible: the tyranny of the experts is dead and only these troublemakers of the senses remain, always ready to ingratiate themselves with funny, hollow and sexual news. That’s what Leonardo and Jennifer must remember: it’s not their time anymore! We are already involved in the jungle of a new tyranny: that of the non-experts, of the quintessential positives (an unavoidable sign of the triumphalism at stake), of the campanologists willing to show joy in the stern faces of a retirement home and a long etcetera perfectly encompassed in the category of “non-scientists”. Ergo: Leonardo cries, Jennifercita moaned, maybe they’re not going to convince us! Politicians seek votes by highlighting the benefits undertaken.

What poor politician would think of talking to us about nothing more and nothing less than the disappearance of the planet a few months before the presidential election? It would have 26 votes across the country and not necessarily from relatives, lovers and friends. No sir: they would turn their backs on him in the face of the prevailing success. The one denounced by William Davies in his sensational reflection, The Happiness Industry, which makes it clear that in this new era we must smile and laugh without disgust, be happy, forget the marginal or demand that they be happy and be fully convinced, of that “everything is going to get better.”

Precisely, at this moment in history, coming out with the scientific thesis announcing the end of the world is not sensible. It does not accommodate the prevailing triumphalist anti-scientism. Of course not. We better turn the tables and propose an electoral campaign that will remedy the matter as President Meryl Streep does. How? Affirming that the meteorite will bring riches in its bosom. Certain? It is true that meteorites came to Earth millions of years ago, packed with minerals and, what a surprise!, water. Why should it be any different today? No, it is not and cannot be different: misfortunes are excellent opportunities as the various manuals of “self-satisfaction in five minutes” point out.

And we cannot waste this calamity with immeasurable possibilities for our species! Let’s applaud, pray and hope but never, never face the truth! The truth hurts, overwhelms and, in this case, destroys a planet! To do? Incite media, market and consumer populism: “everything will be solved and we will be richer”. AHA. Surely yes.

How many marches, bricked up, social blockades are generated by this news? The movie script doesn’t say so, but I venture to believe that blockers for “the right to drive 1960s cars,” “tappers for a 15% higher salary,” or “marchers for a planet with free cakes at the school doors”, they push aside the few who understand what is happening. In another corner of some other country I imagine the “unhappy” assuring the end of the earth charged by the police for being the typical doomsayers of all times. In other words, neither scientists, nor politicians, nor businessmen, nor civil society dedicated to sheltering in the face of such novelty. What news? Almost nothing: the meteorite is going to hit, the planet is going to explode and we are going to die. And, in the face of it, only an exacerbated neo-populism stirring the waters at its perverse convenience. Isn’t that a perfect picture? It is not.

It will have to be changed.

Diego Ayo / political scientist