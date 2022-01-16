Criticism of “A good day in the neighborhood”, Tom Hanks and the representation game

This is what happens to Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys) when he is assigned to write an article about national hero Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks), in the midst of a personal crisis. His recent role as a father confronts him with conflicts with his father (Chris Cooper), who abandoned his family when he was a child.

Rogers, who dedicated his life to a television show in which he tried to help children manage their emotions, becomes a kind of unsolicited psychologist for Vogel, forcing him to face and transform the rage that consumes him. For the movie to work, the Hollywood star system is a must. Although Hanks plays a real life character we never stop seeing the actor, whom we think we know as someone good, sweet, funny, charismatic (because those are the roles he usually plays). The power of fiction is such that we believe that Tom Hanks is in his daily life as the roles he represents. On this base of union between reality and fiction, the film builds its story.

Vogel, a skeptical writer who has built a reputation for uncovering falsehoods, faces his assignment in that direction: unmasking the real man behind the myth of Mr. Rogers. But he meets someone extraordinary, someone who creates his own character, and who has the ability to transform the everyday life of those who cross his path.

Marielle Heller subtly but effectively builds a permanent scaffolding in which fiction and reality come together: from the texture of the image in the recreations of the television show, to the model that functions as a transition each time the characters move from one city ​​to another (Pittsburgh to New York). Those visual elements that are clearly non-real in some way gain importance and modify our perception of reality, as evidenced by the almost surreal scene, in which Vogel thinks he sees Rogers and starts chasing him, takes a microphone and dreams/ he raves that he becomes one of the puppets that Mr. Rogers uses in his show. That moment is crucial for the character, because it is through this non-reality that he begins to modify his behavior.

Another fundamental element is music, which has the capacity for communion and universal communication, and which the character of Rogers uses permanently. Thus, the film speaks to us of many forms of representation: writing, music, puppets, television… and by inference, we understand that the cinema, all vehicles to think about the most inherently human problems. For this reason, it is no coincidence that the film chooses to talk about the relationship between parents and children, as that conflictive bond that forges us from childhood, for better or for worse, in the people that we are.