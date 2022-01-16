Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky in Ibiza: this has been the family vacation

One of the most “beautiful” couples in the sky in which the stars of cinema and television are, without a doubt, the one formed by the Australian Chris Hemsworth and the Spanish Elsa Pataky.

The marriage reached Ibiza last december 26 with his three children -India, Tristan and Sasha- after spending Christmas Eve in the snow. Once on the island, they met with other members of the family to welcome 2022. Liam Hemsworth (Chris’s brother) and his girlfriend, the model Gabriella Brooks, also celebrated New Year’s Eve here, as did Elsa’s brother and sister-in-law, Christian Prieto Y Silvia.

The good weather of those days meant that on December 26 Chris and Elsa met with family and friends to eat at a restaurant facing the sea. in the Ses Salines Natural Park, where they sat on the terrace to enjoy the sun.

The presence in Ibiza of the actor who has given life to the marvel superhero Thor It has not gone unnoticed in Ibiza, especially because it has gone to very popular places.

On December 28, the family decided to spend the afternoon at the amusement fair located in the Can Misses area, just behind the headquarters of Diario de Ibiza. Despite the masks and the cap, many recognized the famous actor and did not hesitate to ask him for some photos, to which he was delighted, as some witnesses explained to this newspaper.

According to some media, the whole family would have stayed in a Ibiza private villa and could leave it in the next few hours, after just over 10 days of vacation on the island.

At Mercadona on December 31

Another curious moment of the Hemsworth’s stay on the island took place on December 31, when Liam and his girlfriend Gabrielle went to the popular Mercadona supermarket (full of people on that date) to finish buying some provisions for New Year’s Eve dinner, raising great expectations among many customers.

Last weekend, Chris was also seen at a popular and cheap Mexican restaurant in the center of Ibizaaccompanied by another actor Idris Elbe. At the venue, he did not hesitate to agree to take some photographs with his fans and the opinion that all of them have left on the networks is unanimous: Is very nice.

The Hemsworth family also toured some island markets, like Sant Jordi.

El País adds that Elsa Pataky has also taken advantage of these days of rest in Ibiza to meet some friends, such as the make-up artist Beatrice Matallana, wife Gelete Grandson, son of the motorcycling world champion who died in Ibiza in August 2017. The Nieto-Matallana couple has also shared the last days of the year at their home in Ibiza with the actress Amaia Salamanca and the businessman Rosauro Varo, as well as with the ex-soccer player of Athletic Club de Bilbao Aitor Leisure, also common on the island.