China builds an ‘artificial moon’ for a gravity experiment
Chinese scientists have just built an ‘artificial moon’, a research facility that will allow them to simulate low-gravity environments… 01/15/2022, Sputnik International
The Chinese moon will go into use this year and will use powerful magnetic fields inside a 60-centimeter-diameter vacuum chamber to make gravity “disappear,” Live Science explains. The chamber is the first of its kind in the world and could maintain such low-gravity conditions for as long as necessary, Li Ruilin, a geotechnical engineer at the China University of Mining and Technology in Xuzhou, told the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The facility will also be filled with rocks and dust to mimic the lunar surface. The artificial moon will be used to test technologies in prolonged low-gravity environments before sending them to our natural satellite, where gravity is only one-sixth of the from the earth. In this way it will be possible to solve any expensive technical problem still on our planet, as well as test whether or not certain structures survive on the lunar surface. The installation will also allow evaluating the feasibility of a human settlement on the Moon, reported LS. According to Li, some of the experiments, like a crash test, need only a few seconds in the simulator. On the other hand, days are needed in some cases, such as in the test that measures how much a material deforms in low gravity environments by constant temperature and stress. The inspiration for the creation of the Chinese artificial moon was an earlier experiment, in the frame from which magnets were used to levitate a frog. Andre Geim, a physicist at the University of Manchester (UK) won the satirical Ig Nobel Prize in 2000 for the experiment. China will use the results of tests carried out on its artificial moon in its lunar program, Chang’e, in the framework of which the country plans to establish a lunar research station at the south pole of the natural satellite by 2029.
