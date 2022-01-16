CHARROS DEFEATS TOMATEROS AGAIN AND TRAVELS WITH AN ADVANTAGE TO CULIACÁN IN THE FINAL SERIES

Guadalajara Jalisco; January 15, 2022 (Charros Press).-The Charros de Jalisco came from behind in game two of the Final Series against the Tomateros de Culiacán and beat the Sinaloans 3 runs by 2, a duel in which Solano delivered a new quality start, Serna responded as an emergent and Osuna fought getting the last 5 outs of the game.

Right-hander Javier Solano had a good opening against Culiacán, pitching 6 innings, in which he accepted 5 hits, 2 runs, gave up 3 walks, prescribed 4 chocolates and left without a decision; Alemao Hernández put 4 more outs on the board, in addition to scoring the victory and, finally, it was Roberto Osuna who sealed the Jalisco victory.

The cherries stamped the race of the pool in the second roll and they did it through Víctor Mendoza, who negotiated a ticket and was later driven by Emmanuel Ávila for the 1-0; it would be “Chule” himself who scored the second and did it by way of home run.

Charros rowed against the current for 5 and two-thirds innings, until Dariel Álvarez’s “Cuban power” blew up starter Struck with a panoramic home run to the left, taking Christian Villanueva ahead and thus tying the score at the conclusion of the sixth. .

Already in the lucky seven, Amadeo Zazueta opened the shootout with a brace and a blunder by Jesús Fabela allowed him to reach third base, so that, with a sacrifice fly from the emergent Jared Serna, “El Minino” did ‘step and run’ to put the final 3-2 on the board.

The finalist teams will travel this Sunday to the capital of Sinaloa to get ready and face the cherries again starting next Monday, in Game 3 of the Final Series presented by Caliente.mx duel for which they are announced as starters Brennan Bernardino ( 2-0, 2.01) and Manny Barreda (2-0, 4.11).

The actions of the great Final Series of the Mexican Pacific ARCO League can be experienced exclusively on Sky and VeTV on channel 591 and 1591 HD, as well as on the extrabase.tv streaming portal.