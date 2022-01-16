Charli d’Amelio, the most famous Tiktoker in the world

Dixie d’Amelio was just another student at a high school in Norwalk, Connecticut. She had long dark hair, dressed like most teenage girls do—ripped jeans and high-top sneakers—and excelled at track and field, hockey, and trials cycling.

In the middle of 2019, when he was only 17 years old, a new app was downloaded on his mobile. It was called TikTok and, although at that time Dixie did not know very well what it was about, some friends explained to her that it was a new social network where people posted ultra-short videos, only fifteen seconds long, of themselves singing and dancing. . Users imitated each other, tried to be funny and challenged each other to see who was the one who best interpreted a certain choreography.

Bullshit, Dixie thought at first. And she was not the only one. Back then, many viewed such home videos with genuine disdain. Tiktok, at first, would seem like a sovereign nonsense, an ephemeral fashion that would end at any moment.

The story would end here if it weren’t for the fact that Dixie has a little sister, Charli, who at that time was one of the intrepid pioneers who decided to try her luck in that new social network from China. In her first video, made with a friend, she simply imitated the words of a well-known song. Then he started to go out dancing. As soon as Dixie found out, she had a very serious conversation with her sister, then only fifteen years old. As years later he would explain to the British GuardianDixie said to her, “Charli, man, what are you doing?”

Succeed, could have been the answer. Today, just two years after that question, Charli D’Amelio is the most famous tiktoker in the world or, at least, the one that earns the most money. It has a whopping 133.3 million followers and according to Forbes, pocketed last year 17.5 million dollars.

an app that he had everything against him

But let’s rewind for a moment. Let’s go back to the beginning of all that and, specifically, to the moment when a Chinese technological multinational, located in Beijing and called ByteDance, had the happy idea of ​​creating a different app.

We’re used to this type of social network having a predictable history: a group of friends come up with a crazy but potentially great idea, they start working in the garage of someone’s parents’ house, the social network hits the market, at first it seems that it costs him, but then miraculously he succeeds. Well, TikTok has nothing to do with this pattern.

ByteDance already had a lot of experience designing apps that had been successful in China. In March 2012 they created Neihan Duanzi, which allowed them to make homemade humor videos and which reached 200 million users. That same year they launched Toutiao, a news and content creation app, which was also a hit. In China it was used daily by more than 120 million people and it was estimated that each one of them spends more than an hour reading its articles. The Chinese government, of course, did not like all this and ordered its closure.

In 2016 the company began buying apps from other companies. Specifically, it acquired musical.ly, an app focused on teenage girls and consisting of what is now called lip-synching, that is, synchronizing your lips to the lyrics of a famous song. The app already had a certain market in Asia, but its reputation was quite poor: many of the videos that were posted on it were so clearly seeking attention that they were embarrassing.

ByteDance, however, saw a gold mine in all that and, after several changes and improvements, decided to relaunch the app with another name: Tiktok. The directors of the company bet so much on this new product that they believed it possible to achieve what no other Chinese company had achieved so far: success in the US market. Said and done, ByteDance launched to fulfill his dream and, according to the Wall Street Journal, spent more than a billion dollars on advertising, mostly on other social networks.

At first, none of the big American technology platforms – Facebook, basically – paid any attention to them. And that they are generally very quick when it comes to detecting any type of competition. Which means no one gave a dollar for her. The short videos thing, after all, had already been tried years ago by Vine (owned by Twitter) and had failed. No one thought it was a good idea. But they were wrong, boy were they wrong.

Young people wanted to be themselves

ByteDance knew the market had changed and they were right. According to a survey commissioned by the magazine Variety, in 2014 young Americans already admired the youtubers than to Hollywood stars. Not even great icons like Jennifer Lawrence managed to be among the five most influential figures for young people between 13 and 18 years old. Instead, names like Smosh, Fine Bros or the video gamer Swedish Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDie Pie, dominated the ranking.

But there was more: according to Nielsen data, in 2017, 71% of young people already watched three or four hours of video a day on their mobile. Surprisingly, they spent more hours watching videos than playing video games.

There was a market, of course, but the key was in the content. That’s what TikTok understood better than anyone. After much thought, they discovered that teenagers, what is now called Gen Z, wanted to – surprise surprise! – behave like teenagers. That is, dance, have fun and enjoy with friends. And, above all, being able to be themselves. Fed up with constantly having to appear on social networks, they wanted to be able to have fun, be a little hooligan, upload humorous content, something kitsch and without filters.

Genuine, go. That was the key. Tiktok was presented as the antidote against Instagram, where almost everyone pretends to be happy and perfect and each photo has to be infinitely retouched to reinforce the illusion of happiness, prosperity, happiness and luxury. Tiktok also wanted to offer something very different from Twitter, where high-voltage, hysterical battles are waged all the time. Especially at that time, in the middle of the Trump era, where everyone seemed to hate everyone. Nor was it like YouTube, where uploading a video with decent quality requires a huge effort of hours and mastery of various editing programs.

Tiktok was easy, simple, fun and without absurd posturing. The perfect app to disconnect and have a good time.

At the end of 2018, Tiktok was already one of the most downloaded apps in the Apple Store. But with the pandemic it was when the big boom really came: thanks to the fact that teenagers were at home, the consumption of TikTok videos skyrocketed. In the spring of 2020, TikTok surpassed 2 billion downloads on the AppStore and Google Play, an all-time record. Even Zoom did not achieve anything similar, and that half of the companies around the world started using it.

An unprecedented phenomenon

With the rise of Tiktok, of course, came the Tiktokers, and of all of them, Charli d’Amalio was the most famous. Before he turned sixteen, he was already the person with the most followers on that network.

In July of 2019, she uploaded her first video to get a lot of views (a duet with tiktoker Move With Joy). In October, she gave the bell when she starred in a short choreography (created by another user) for the song Lottery, by KCamp. A few months later, she was the first tiktoker to break the 50 million follower barrier. In October 2020, he had 94 million followers, more than the number of great singers and Hollywood stars on Twitter or Instagram. And the number has not stopped growing since then. The phenomenon has been so meteoric that Dixie herself even made jokes on her profile: “DonDon’t worry. i don‘t get the hype either”, she wrote, something like: “Don’t worry, I don’t understand why I’m so famous either”.

Experts say that the key to her success, beyond the fact that she dances really well (already as a child she regularly participated in many dance competitions), is that she is very nice, genuine and, above all, normal. A teenage girl any girl her age would want to go out with for a soda and nail polish.

With her and with the rest of her family. Because now not only Charli is famous. His whole family is. His older sister, Dixie, initially so reluctant to use Tiktok, ended up joining his videos and later creating an account of her own. Even her parents, Heidi and Marc, have theirs (and hundreds of thousands of followers). The D’Amelios are now so famous – laugh at the Kardashians – that even in January 2020 they signed with a management agency, United Talent Agency, to help them develop more “content”. That is, to get them to appear in series and podcasts and close deals with more advertisers.

Dixie, in fact, does not stop receiving offers. The singer Beba Rexha invited her to participate in one of her concerts, she has appeared in television commercials (including one that aired during the Super Bowl) and has had cameos in some of the most famous television series in the United States. She’s about to launch her own podcast (with her sister), has designed (also with her sister) her own makeup line, and has created a collection of nail polishes with Coastal Craze called Orosa Beauty. Even Dunkin’ Donuts got him to create his own drink. Along with the rest of his family, he has also participated in his own docuseries, The D‘Amelio Show, which has aired on the Hulu channel.

The question, of course, is whether it will hold up for long. She wouldn’t be the first to achieve stardom and then plummet once the audience finds someone different. At the moment, however, it seems that she is the only and uncontested queen of TikTok. And everything points to his reign going for a while.