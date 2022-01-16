Celebrity Weddings That Were Low-key and Others Lavish

So if you have millions to spend on a wedding… do you spend them?

Discreet: Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Luxurious: Kim Kardashian and Kanye

Discreet: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Luxurious: Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

The wedding, which aired as a special on E!, was reported to cost $10 million. They were married in Montecito with nearly 450 guests, who were served a four-course meal prepared by Wolfgang Puck. Earth, Wind and Fire and Robin Thicke performed. Kim wore a Vera Wang ball gown (although she ended up wearing three different gowns at the event).

Discreet: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth


Hemsworth and Cyrus secretly married at the house in Tennessee, with only a few people present, later posting some intimate photos of the event.

Luxurious: Russel Wilson and Ciara

Discreet: Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio

They married at the last minute at City Hall in San Francisco, using DiMaggio’s trip to Japan as their honeymoon. Fans and photographers gathered outside as soon as they found out about the ceremony and captured Marilyn and Joe dating as husband and wife.

Luxurious: Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto

Discreet: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz

They were so discreet, we don’t even have a photo of the event! The wedding had only four guests: two were her children and the other two were family friends. They married in a private ceremony in New York.

Luxurious: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Around 200 guests attended the lavish festivities in India, with multiple ceremonies (both Christian and Indian) along with three wedding receptions and multiple dresses for Priyanka, two of which took thousands of hours to be embroidered and created. Their wedding venue was the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Discreet: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Luxurious: David and Victoria Beckham

Discreet: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

They were secretly married in Santa Barbara, just days after Paltrow announced she was pregnant, obtaining her marriage license from the Santa Barbara County court, and having no family members in attendance.

Luxurious: Prince Will and Kate

Middleton wore a custom Alexander McQueen dress and Cartier tiara, and a second Alexander McQueen dress for evening celebrations at Clarence House. They were married at Westminster Abbey, then headed to Buckingham Palace. Over 2,000 guests attended, including other royals and celebrities like Elton John. With security costs, the entire wedding reportedly cost $34 million.

Discreet: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Luxurious: Madonna and Guy Ritchie

They married in an extremely private ceremony at Skibo Castle in Scotland. Gwyneth Paltrow was Madonna’s bridesmaid, wearing a Stella McCartney gown. The wedding reportedly cost £1.5m, and they apparently rented out every room in the castle.

Discreet: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd

Luxurious: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

They married in 2012 at the Borgo Egnazia resort in southern Italy in an event that reportedly cost $6.5 million. They had about 100 guests, who first arrived in Frankfurt and were surprised there with a trip to Italy for the ceremony and the days of celebration. Biel wore a pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown, while Timberlake wore a custom Tom Ford tuxedo. Timberlake serenaded Biel as he walked down the aisle with a song he had written just for her.

Discreet: Lily Allen and David Harbor

Luxurious: Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

Discreet: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

They were married in 2015 at her home in Bel-Air in front of her close friends and family. In fact, they told guests they were attending a birthday party for Theroux, then turned it into a wedding ceremony, which reportedly felt more like a “warm house party.” However, Sia performed “Chandelier,” so it was a bit more extravagant than your average house wedding.

Luxurious: Nene and Gregg Leakes

Nene and Gregg, who had previously been married and divorced, remarried in 2013 in a $1.8 million wedding that was filmed for Bravo. Nene wore a $50,000 Baracci gown for the ceremony and a $20,000 Pnina Tornai gown for the reception, which was themed Old Hollywood and served a custom 10-tier cake to the approximately 400 guests in attendance.

Discreet: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Meals on Wheels actually advertised the couple’s 2020 wedding, saying the couple had asked people to donate to them to celebrate.

The wedding is rumored to have taken place at his home in New York and to have been very intimate and small, due in part to the COVID pandemic.

Luxurious: Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

They were married in 2006 at the Odescalchi Castle in Italy. The two reportedly spent £100,000 on just Chrome Hearts sunglasses as gifts for their guests, who included celebrities like Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez (who ended up performing one of their songs), and hired a fleet of limousines to transport them. The entire celebration reportedly cost them $3 million. Like Kim and Kanye, they paid for Andrea Bocelli to perform. Holmes wore two Giorgio Armani dresses to the wedding, with Tom and his entire wedding party also wearing Armani.

Discreet: Hailey and Justin

Luxurious: Amal and George Clooney

They celebrated their wedding over a weekend in Venice in front of 100 guests, including stars like Matt Damon and Emily Blunt. The ceremony was officiated by the former mayor of Rome Walter Veltroni. Amal wore an Oscar de la Renta wedding dress and an Oscar de la Renta gown to the reception, served guests a five-course meal and 250 bottles of champagne, and went on until 5 a.m. Then the two had a civil ceremony, for which Amal wore a custom-made Stella McCartney pantsuit. The entire ceremony cost $4.6 million.

And finally: discreet: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

