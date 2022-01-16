CdMx is looking for brigade members for a health program; offer 8 thousand pesos

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 15.01.2022





Start the year with a job! The Ministry of Health of Mexico City (Sedesa) issued the guidelines for recruiting service facilitatorsor, for the program Health in your life, Health for well-being, to whom he will offer a salary of up to 8 thousand 500 pesos monthly.

In the Official Gazette of the capital, the local government indicated that a total of 10 million 620 thousand pesos will be invested for the hiring of the brigade members and a coverage of around 1,272 people facilitating the service is estimated.

He stressed that the brigade members will work in the 16 mayoralties of the capital, which make up the 869 territorial units, where they will carry out activities to promote the right to health, prevention and channeling, through community organization schemes.

If you want to participate in the call, we will tell you what the activities to be carried out will be, the requirements and the salaries they offer.

How long will the job last?

According to the capital authorities,The social action will be in force from January 1 to December 31, 2022.

What should you do?

The brigadistas will make home visits to:

Keep the population informed about health care, with emphasis on the prevention and control of obesity, hypertension and diabetes.

Contribute to the formation of health committees in the communities, which support the neighbors to improve their Health.

And provide information about modules and health services in your life.

To carry out these activities, will follow the protocols established by the health authority of Mexico City, which include the measures preventive measures of frequent hand washing, use of antibacterial gel, proper use of a mask in public spaces and closed, to prevent contagion of covid-19.

What will the salaries be?

There will be up to 154 Type A service facilitators, who will receive twelve monthly payments of 8,500 pesos.

And up to 1,118 people facilitating Type B services will receive twelve monthly payments of 7,000 pesos.

What are the requirements to apply for the job?

Be a resident of one of the 16 Mayors of Mexico City.

Reside in the territorial demarcation of the mayor’s office in which he intends to participate.

Be at least 18 years old

Have time availability.

Not receiving financial support within the framework of any social program or similar social action.

Willingness to respect and adhere to security protocols and the methodology established by the program.

Attachment to the institutional order in the development of activities.

Have experience in field work and dealing with people, as well as ease of teamwork.

High level of responsibility, commitment and empathy.

Assertive communication skills and active listening skills.

Ability to resolve conflicts peacefully.

Have Mexican citizenship in full exercise of their rights or a foreigner whose immigration status allows

Be part of social action

Not be incorporated into another program or action as a service facilitator.

What documents do you need?

Established entry format.

Established CV format.

Letter of commitment established.

Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

Three recent child-sized photographs.

You must also present a simple and original copy for comparison of:

Valid official identification with photograph (voter ID, passport, professional license, Service card National Military, driver’s license issued by Mexico City)

Proof of address (water, predial, domestic telephone service, electricity or proof of residence) no more than three months after entering the Social Program.

Proof of studies of the basic level at least (Issued by the Institution or by digital portals of the same: certificate, transcript, academic record or report card)

Certified copy of the Birth Certificate.

