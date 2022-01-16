Cauca Lottery Draw 2385 HERE

The Cauca Lottery already had a draw for Saturday, January 15. All the results and numbers that fell in this game in Draw No. 2385 can be checked ONLINE in this note.

This Saturday, January 15, the Draw No. 2385 of the Cauca Lottery. The results and winning numbers can be checked from the 11:00 p.m.

This Colombian Lottery game has a maximum prize of 4,444 million pesos, which is the biggest prize awarded by this draw. In addition, there are different lower amounts for those who match some numbers but not all.

This draw is held every Saturday routinely starting at 11:00 p.m. Colombian time.

Cauca Lottery | Results, numbers that fell in Draw No. 2385

Cauca Lottery: list of prizes and dry millionaires for the draw

The Cauca Lottery takes place every Saturday from 11:00 p.m.