Carlos Salcedo will play his last game with Tigres to go to Toronto

Jorge Rosales

Monterey, Nuevo Leon / 15.01.2022 18:32:29





The meeting between tigers Y Puebla of Day 2 of Clausura 2022 will be the last match of Carlos Salcedo with the auriazul shirt, since it will go to Toronto FC of the mls after reaching an agreement.

Own Titan published in social networks the phrase ‘The Last Dance‘, prior to the match against the Stripe at University Stadium, where he starts in Miguel Herrera’s lineup.

The Mexican defender will go to the Canadian team permanently, after both boards agreed to an exchange for the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo, where there will be no money in the middle.

The directive of TFC offered him to be a franchise infielder mls and a three-year contract, after they open a DP position after the departure of Soteldo to the Monterrey team for the 2022 season.

The agreement was closed in the last hours between both directives, although the coach Miguel Herrera himself accepted this Friday that Salcedo had asked out of the royal institution, although he denied negotiations.

“It’s not being negotiated, there is a proposal that the club has been hearing, we are not closed to not hearing any proposals for any other player for the last tournament player request, not from this, they will sit with the people from Charles to see what they really want to do, it is a proposal, there is no established negotiation, the proposal was arrived and it will be analyzed with the board and I will discuss it with them,” he said this Friday.