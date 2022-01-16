Carlos Salcedo announces ‘last dance’, in the midst of his possible departure from Tigres

The defender published a message on social networks where he indicated that it was his ‘last dance’, before his possible departure to Toronto FC

Carlos Salcedo he ‘said goodbye’ on social networks of the fans of tigers, before his imminent departure from the team to arrive, everything points to the Toronto F.C..

Everything indicates that Carlos Salcedo will play his last game with Tigres tonight against Puebla, he even published a message on social networks announcing his “last dance” in the Volcano. imago7

The defender published in his official account ‘last dance’, and the fans assumed that it was the farewell of ‘El Titán’, who for a few weeks has been talking about his departure from the tigers and the only offer that the royal club received was the Toronto F.C..

The possibility that Carlos Salcedo emigrate de los felines is open, in past weeks there were reports that there was interest from Brazilian clubs for their services, but now the probability is to emigrate to United States football.

The defender arrived as a reinforcement of the UANL team in 2019 and from then to date he was crowned with the team in the 2019 Clausura Tournament, in addition to winning the CONCACAF Champions League with his teammates in 2020.

With the title and the ticket to the Club World Cup that year, in which they became the first Mexican team to reach the final, in which they lost against Bayern Munich.

Salcedo last weekend reached 100 games played with tigers, but now prior to the match on the second date of the contest, in which he will be the starter, he published a ‘farewell’ on his social networks.