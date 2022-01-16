Camila Cabello’s message in favor of her cellulite and stretch marks

The trend of body positive, that is, embracing bodies as they are, accepting the diversity of silhouettes that exist, is increasingly rooted in our society. However, there are still many people who suffer bullying or hate comments for having a figure that does not fit the traditionally established canons. Camila Cabello has been one of the celebrities who has suffered it in her flesh and now she has just published a post in which she praises her stretch marks and her fat.

The interpreter of Miss Y havana She is one of the young artists with the greatest projection among the adolescent and youth public. In addition, her romance with Shawn Mendes, with whom she has lived for months, has made her fans watch her every move and take her as one of her references.





But despite the affection of the public, Camila Cabello is not free from criticism, some as unfair as those that refer to her body. The singer, who has confessed to dealing with anxiety problems for years, something that has led her to stay away from social networks for seasons, has been the focus of horrible comments due to her body.

Some photos in a swimsuit published two years ago, in the summer of 2019, were the first to provoke offensive comments that made reference to cellulite and stretch marks that the singer had. A month ago the story repeated itself, this time for some images in which Camila wore a bikini.

A few days ago, the artist was caught exercising outdoors with a short top and some cyclists and, again, she became the focus of the comments for not being as toned as many would like. Based on these hateful messages, Camila Cabello has made a publication on her networks where she not only makes it clear that she does not care what they say, but where she lovingly embraces both the fat that according to some is left over and her stretch marks.

“I was running around the park minding my own business, trying to stay fit, stay healthy. And I’m wearing a top with which you can see my navel, ”he begins by saying in the video he has posted on Tik Tok.

@camilacabello i love my body ♬ original sound – Camila Cabello

“And I wasn’t having a pot belly because I was running around and existing like a normal person who doesn’t have a pot belly all the time. And I thought ‘Wow’ but then I reminded myself that being at war with your own body is already out of fashion”, continues the artist with comic gestures and faces.

“I am grateful for this body that allows me to do everything I do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And that’s ours, guys”, he ends up saying with a body positive message that has quickly gone viral on the internet.