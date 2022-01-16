Camila Cabello: I’m a different person after doing ‘Cinderella’

EFE

MIAMI.- The singer Camila Cabello assured this Sunday that the opportunity to become “Cinderella” was “transformative” in her life and that she feels “another” as a person and as an artist after having embodied the popular character of children’s literature.

The film, which represents Cabello’s acting debut, is a different take on the traditional fairy tale. It is also the first time that a Latina plays one of these iconic characters in a Hollywood production, which premieres this September 3 worldwide in theaters and on the Amazon Prime Video platform.

Born in Cuba, of a Cuban mother and a Mexican father, Cabello assured that she feels particularly proud that the film does not focus on her Latin identity, nor on the diversity, equity and independence that all human beings should enjoy.

Cabello explained in a teleconference with the press that the film shows “things as we dream they are, with the values ​​that we defend in this 2021”, although the story is set in another era.

In this sense, he applauded the multiracial and multinational cast, as well as the inclusion of American actor Billy Porter in the role of the fabulous fairy godmother.

“She’s a genderless character and it was a decision that came from the same place that inspired the story of a Latina Cinderella to be told,” she said.

And boy, is she Latina. With the name of Ella, for which she receives the nickname in English of “Cinderella”, because she is always in the basement of the house near the fireplace, the character created by Cabello is mischievous, with a great sense of humor and, as A good Caribbean woman, she dances moving her shoulders and hips and doesn’t believe in the saying that “she looks prettier quietly.” Quite the contrary.

“I feel very proud to be representing my Latino people and to be the vehicle for the incredible messages contained in this film” such as diversity, gender equity, and the independence and freedom of human beings.

“It’s a movie that could be seen as feminist, because she’s not waiting for the prince to save her, but it actually teaches how to stand up for what you want,” said Cabello.

BIG LESSONS

Famous for songs like “Havana”, “Señorita” and “Don’t Go Yet”, her most recent success, Cabello could not leave out the important role of music in the film.

However, she cannot fail to mention the lessons she incorporated into her life after the experience, which led her to work in her first acting job with artists such as Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Porter and Pierce Brosnan. .

“I learned that I love acting and that I would love to repeat the experience and that my mother is right when she tells me that my happiness is my responsibility and that no one, even if they love me very much, is going to be able to defend what I want for my life”, He said.

But also, “She (Cinderella) is so loyal to herself that even if nobody does the things she believes in, she has no problem being the first. When I was little there was no character like that, in which I saw myself and that I could emulate. Now there is,” he said.

That doesn’t mean it’s a sermon. “Although we talk about important values, the film is very funny, full of unexpected moments, humor and music,” he said.

And it also represents a professional challenge that he had never attempted and that has influenced his way of working, as, he says, will be evident on his next album, which will be released in the coming months.

“Unlike music, which is a more solitary process, film and acting depend on collaboration. There’s nothing you can do alone and I feel like I’ve incorporated a lot of the elements of that way of working on this new album” , he expressed.

In addition to the album, the artist is awaiting any new opportunity to act, as she fell “in love with the experience” and wants “Cinderella” to be the first of many.

