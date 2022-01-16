Britney Spears’ guitarist confesses to being a fan of metal: “They auditioned me without realizing it”

It is often said repeatedly that trains only pass once in a lifetime. We are talking about great opportunities that come after a great effort or as if they fell from the sky and that, once rejected, never happen again. This is what must have happened to Zach Comtois, who a decision made him the guitarist of Britney Spears.

And it is that, as the artist himself has revealed in an interview with Rob Scallon for his YouTube channel (transcribed by UG), accepting this proposal turned out to be a before and after in his career. A decision he made while he was a guitarist in a hair metal band. Yes, what you read, he went from playing metal to being the guitarist for one of Pop’s biggest stars.

“I was playing in a hair metal tribute band. I didn’t know this at the time, but the band’s keyboard player was Britney Spears’ musical director. Yeah, success is when preparation meets opportunity, right?”, began by detailing the artist.

“All I knew about those guys was that they were amazing guitar players. And I had fun playing that kind of music. It shredded metal music from the ’80s and ’70s, like every note on the whole fretboard.”the guitarist recalled.

“The band’s keyboard player started to like me, he put me through little tests. He’d text me and say, ‘Oh, tonight, can you learn this song, this song, this song, this song, this song?’ He gave me like five songs to learn. And I’d be like, ‘Sure.’” he explained.

“He was auditioning me without me knowing. Unbeknownst to me, I had already been in contact with the management and production of the Las Vegas residency, which began in 2013. That’s when I joined. Yes, that’s how he approached me. He was like, ‘Hey, you’re Britney Spears’ new guitar player. He was like, ‘I’m not kidding. Can you be in Vegas on December 1st?’ And I was: ‘Oh, totally'”Zach Comtois revealed.

The initial differences, as can be assumed, would be substantial. Playing metal in little can resemble the music created by Spears. Therefore, Zach Comtois tried to break down the differences he had to face.

“Not until you’re on stage and you’re in front of that crowd… Then you’re like, ‘Wow, this is different.’ Any concert I’ve done in my entire career, whether it’s a birthday party, in the backyard for 20 people, or 60,000 people in a park in the middle of Israel. I tried to approach it the same way every time,” the musician concluded.