Brian Cox calls Johnny Depp ‘so hyped, so overrated’ in new memoir

Brian Cox doesn’t hold back in his new memoir, “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat,” as he mentions several celebrities who have molested him, including “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Johnny Depp.

“It would have been a great investment, but of all the parts in that movie it was the most thankless,” Cox, 75, wrote of turning down the role of the Governor in the “Pirates” franchise, which ultimately went to Jonathan. price “Plus, I would have ended up doing it movie after movie and missed out on all the other good things I’ve done.”

He continued in excerpts obtained by GQ, “Another thing with ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is that it’s very much the ‘Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow’ show, and Depp, while I’m sure he’s nice, is so over the top, so overrated.”

Bending over, the “Succession” actor continued, “I mean, ‘Edward Scissorhands.’ Let’s face it, if you come in with hands like that and pale, scarred makeup, you don’t have to do anything. And did not do it. And subsequently, he has done even less.”

Cox is not a fan of “hyped” and “overhyped” Depp. fake images

The Golden Globe winner went on to suggest that Depp’s star power is slowly dimming, adding: “But people love him. Or they loved him. They don’t love him so much these days, of course. If Johnny Depp went for Jack Sparrow now, they’d give it to Brendan Gleeson.”

Cox also took the time to praise director Spike Lee, who the star says put actor Ed Norton “in his place” while filming 2002’s “25th Hour.”

Brian Cox won a Golden Globe in 2020 for his role in HBO’s “Succession.” fake images

“Ed Norton was in the movie and he’s a nice guy but a little upset because he fancies himself a writer and director,” Cox wrote.

“He and I had this scene set in the bar owned by my character. Spike fixed it up flawlessly, but Ed came in and said, ‘Now, I’ve done some work on the script and I’ve got some ideas and I’d like you to think about them.’ I’ve rewritten some things there…’

“Spike said, ‘Oh, well, let me see.’ He glanced at Ed’s notes and then said, ‘Well, that’s very interesting. Okay, so what we’re going to do now is…’ and put Ed very firmly in his place.”