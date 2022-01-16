Bradley Cooper Receives High Praise From Steven Spielberg After Watching ‘A Star Is Born’

ads

Bradley Cooper received some kind words from Hollywood royalty Steven Spielberg after the director saw Cooper’s Oscar-winning film A Star Is Born. Spielberg gave the star a lot of responsibility when he asked her to direct his Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro, but Cooper says the Amistad director was very absolute when he made his decision.

The actor opened up about how the time came, telling the story during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Cooper organized a screening to show an early draft of his film A Star Is Born. He sent out an invite to the three-time Academy Award winner with the confidence that seeing his directorial debut would lead to him landing Maestro.

“I will never forget this. He came in, we were sitting there and I showed him A Star Is Born and he’s on the other side in the front row, it’s a pretty big screen,” Cooper told host Stephen. Colbert. “It’s the scene where Jackson calls Ally onstage, it’s the biggest scene in the movie. And just as she was walking onstage, he gets up and I’m like, ‘Is he going to go to the bathroom now?’ and I was like, ‘That’s it, it’s over. If he goes to the bathroom at this point in the movie…and he gets up, walks over, and I put my head down and next thing I know I feel his face here and he says, because he’s strong, ‘You’re directing the Master!

Clearly, their efforts were not in vain. Classical music fans will be in good hands with the upcoming film, as Cooper shares that he has also had a long and close relationship with the music genre. He even says that at one point he had the desire to be an orchestra conductor. He told Colbert that he spent “hundreds of hours” practicing directing when he was younger. Cooper co-wrote the script with Josh Singer. Leonard Bernstein will star in the film along with Jeremy Strong and Carrie Mulligan. Maestro is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2022.